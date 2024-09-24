'Dear America, A Letter From Black Women' Documentary Explores Impact of Black Women in American Politics

National Tour Features Short Film Pre-Screenings, Panel Discussions, Special Guests and Goal of 100,000 Black Women Committing to Vote in this Historic Election

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Ready, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowerment through civic engagement, announces a national tour for "Dear America, A Letter From Black Women" - a feature film that highlights the role of Black women in American politics. The documentary is part of The Dear America Project , a movement to mobilize Black women and allies across the nation and encourage their participation in the election process.

"In this historic moment - when a Black woman is running for president - the story of 'Dear America' and the role of Black women in politics is more relevant and important than ever," said Shennell Barnes-McCloud, CEO, Project Ready. "This film not only amplifies silenced voices but also serves as a call to action to mobilize our community and participate in the civic process by using democracy as a tool to empower and uplift."

This documentary film and social impact campaign shine a light on the untold stories of Black women and explore their pivotal role in shaping the nation's political history. From scholars to activists, the film spotlights diverse voices of Black women as they work to defend their rights and the future of American democracy in the face of rising threats. The film features interviews with Black activists, scholars and changemakers, including Hill Harper, Dr. Martin Luther King III, Andrea Waters King, LaTosha Brown, and Lindsey Granger.

As part of the tour, the Dear America project is working with partners to secure a pledge to vote from 100,000 Black women across the country.

The 'Dear America' A Letter From Black Women short film tour will make stops in Chappaqua, New York; Durham, North Carolina; Newark, New Jersey; Atlanta, Georgia; Savannah, Georgia; New York, New York; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; New Orleans, Louisiana; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and other cities to be announced shortly. To RSVP for a showing, please click here .

About Project Ready

Project Ready works to close the opportunity gaps and improve life outcomes by powering communities through civic engagement. First started in 2018 as a grassroots advocacy organization to increase voter turnout, Project Ready has since expanded its focus to include issues related to social justice, public health, and educational inequities. Visit https://www.projectreadynj.org/ .

About Dear America, A Letter from Black Women

In a world where the voices of Black women have often been marginalized and silenced, "Dear America, A Letter from Black Women" is a powerful call to action and a testament to the enduring strength and resilience of Black women. This documentary film and social impact campaign shines a light on the untold stories of Black women, from their centuries-long battle for democracy to their continued fight against the rising threats to the future of our nation. The "Dear America" project is about more than just a film – it's a movement. It's about Black women rising up, claiming their rightful place at the forefront of the struggle for justice and equality, and demanding a future that reflects their values, their strength, and their unwavering determination. This election season, the "Dear America" project is mobilizing Black women and allies across the nation to not just vote, but to take a stand.

SOURCE Project Ready