Dear America: Here's How You Can Help Refugees Rebuild Their Lives

"We're excited to support refugees on a multi-local level and watch how individuals, groups and churches across the country choose to launch innovative fundraising campaigns in their regions," said Tim Breene, CEO of World Relief. "The peer-to-peer model we're using enables motivated advocates to better serve their local refugee community. Our goal is to make it easy for anyone to become the hands and feet of Jesus to those in need."

The new World Relief platform is a free, digital resource for those who see the need and want to help, but don't know how. The platform offers a profile for advocates to tell their story and set personal fundraising goals. It also offers guidance on how to use their own peer-to-peer (P2P) network to raise money to support refugees. The funds raised will provide vital refugee services, including furniture, basic household items, ESL classes, counseling and immigration legal services, as well as job skills and employment services.

Alongside the launch of the platform, World Relief is premiering a dramatic new short film entitled "Al's Story." The video shows viewers the real impact World Relief volunteers and staff had on one man's life in his quest to escape war-torn Iraq. The film will help advocates and their communities better understand refugee resettlement and how they can get involved to make a difference. Since 1979, World Relief has helped 300,000 refugees make America their home, and through the toolkit, it is empowering others to participate in that work.

"We urge Americans to step up to the challenge," commented Scott Arbeiter, president of World Relief, "and make a new life possible for the thousands of men, women and children who will seek refuge here in the next year. Welcoming these courageous refugees is foundational to their successful integration and long-term flourishing in our country. This World Refugee Day, we invite everyone to share in that effort in their own unique way."

Roughly 20,000 refugees are expected to arrive in the U.S. in 2018. Refugees entering America are often fleeing life-threatening situations and undergo an incredibly rigorous vetting system before they are admitted. These families deserve a warm welcome, access to the services essential to establishing a new life and friendships that will graft them into lasting community.

To learn more or watch the short film, please visit the landing page of World Relief's new digital platform.

World Relief is a global humanitarian relief and development organization that stands with the vulnerable and partners with local churches to end the cycle of suffering, transform lives and build sustainable communities. With over 70 years of experience, World Relief works in 20 countries worldwide through disaster response, health and child development, economic development and peacebuilding and has offices in the United States that specialize in refugee and immigration services. Learn more at worldrelief.org.

