Dear Avant Gardener Introduces Transform Your Yard Course

Dear Avant Gardener

12 Dec, 2023

With 7,000+ subscribers in 49 states, the ecological landscaping coach will start offering real-time "yarden" design instruction in February 2024.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans have transformed their yards from mostly lawn to mostly native plants. Millions more embrace the "why," but until now had few resources for "how."

HUDSON VALLEY, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dear Avant Gardener LLC is launching a unique 3-month online course that will coach homeowners to transform their yards into ecological, joyful, and easy-care landscapes. To develop its interactive curriculum, founder Heather Evans, a master gardener, teamed up with her daughter, Zoe Evans, an experienced coach and curriculum designer. Homeowners interested in registering for the February 2024 cohort can learn more and register at DearAvantGardener.com/Course-Transform-Your-Yard.

"My readers want to transform their yards, but many feel stuck – worried they'll make a mess or their neighbors will disapprove," says Heather Evans. "Transforming a yard from turf to native plants demands design skills most homeowners lack. Our Transform Your Yard course will coach them in real-time to design a yard that's beautiful and inviting, as well as biodiverse."

Transform Your Yard fills a gap in a national movement to restore biodiversity with native plants, empowering more homeowners to join the 300,000+ Americans who have certified their yards as wildlife habitats through the National Wildlife Federation.

Transform Your Yard includes live weekly group sessions and individual coaching. Each participant will create a comprehensive garden layout and detailed planting plans. Plus, they will receive the training to plant with confidence when the course ends in late April.

"Our experience transforming my yard inspired Heather and me to create Transform Your Yard," says Zoe Evans. "With her guidance – in her newsletter and virtually, I designed a garden layout and installed more than 2,500 native plants at my new Hudson Valley home. Now I have thousands of fireflies and my new meadow is teeming with pollinators. The transformation is remarkable, but what surprised me is how much more time I spend there. We want to bring others that joy."

Dear Avant Gardener LLC

Dear Avant Gardener aims to bring joy, bolster biodiversity, and mitigate climate change through its courses, consulting, and newsletter on the art and science of ecological landscaping. Learn more at DearAvantGardener.com.

Zoe Evans 
Coach
[email protected]

SOURCE Dear Avant Gardener

