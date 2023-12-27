Dearborn Fitness Studio Owner Celebrates Member Milestone at First Studio

DEARBORN, Mich., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, longtime fitness enthusiast and Dearborn native Ali Alaouie found himself exploring franchise opportunities to follow his passion for fitness. His dream of entrepreneurship was fueled by his desire to start a family and have the flexibility to tuck his children in at night and actively participate in their lives. With the birth of his daughter, and the process of building his Mayweather Boxing + Fitness studio, his dreams became reality. And while building a gym to help people reach their fitness and health goals was all part of Ali's plan, it was his own health diagnosis that would motivate him to build not just a business, but a meaningful legacy.

From playing competitive sports as a child to competing on American Ninja Warrior in 2019, fitness is a fundamental part of Ali's life. But in 2014, while studying for college finals, Ali suffered his first grand mal seizure, with imaging revealing a benign brain tumor. Ali realized his life was about to take a major turn. Over the next decade he would endure the daily challenges epilepsy presents, though he was determined to have it fuel him, not hinder him.

Ali, who teaches classes and supports members' fitness goals through one-on-one personal training remarks, "It's so easy to make excuses when it comes to prioritizing your health. I hear it daily. But once we acknowledge our physical health heavily contributes to both our mental and spiritual health, we realize it's the solution to many problems we face. I'm inspired by members who embody that same philosophy, saying yes to challenging themselves with our workouts."

Wife and partner Nadeen shares, "Ali's admiration for members who show up despite health challenges brings his journey full circle. Recently, one member almost entirely reversed Type 1 Diabetes without medication by integrating workouts as part of their physician-directed plan. For Ali, who previously worked in the medical field to help people improve their lives, this is what he lives for."

Celebrating this member milestone Ali adds, "While each member's needs are different, at some point we all fight something. Together we can help them get stronger and better prepared to face that fight."

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Dearborn (mayweather.fit/dearborn-mi) is an independently owned and operated franchise fitness studio offering group boxing fitness and non-boxing workouts.

