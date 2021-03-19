Dearborn® Introduces True Blue® FLEX, Designed to Simplify Installation and Easily Accommodate Jobsite Obstructions

Innovative, flexible and designed with the plumber in mind, the True Blue Bath Waste line is made with integrated locking features that reduce the number of tools needed for installation, saving time and frustration. Built with the most flexible tubing in the market, True Blue FLEX features a forgiving structure that allows for easier alignment and reduces the number of additional fittings and solvent welded joints needed for offsetting.

True Blue FLEX is available in 16'' and 24'' lengths for Standard and Whirlpool tub depths. Additionally, True Blue FLEX is available in Full and Rough kits with Toe Touch, Uni-Lift or Push N' Pull stopper options, which include chrome, brushed nickel and oil rubbed bronze finishes. It can also be purchased with Direct Drain Fitting to install a P-Trap directly below a bath drain.

To learn more, visit oatey.com

