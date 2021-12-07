Dearborn® True Blue® Bath Waste Kits Now Available in Brushed Gold, Expanding Design Compatibility and Versatility

Innovative, flexible and designed with the plumber in mind, the True Blue Bath Waste line is made with integrated locking features that reduce the number of tools needed for installation, saving time and frustration. The new Brushed Gold finish enhances the existing portfolio of the True Blue line, which also includes bath waste kits in Matte Black, Chrome, White, Brushed Nickel and Oil Rubbed Bronze. Constructed out of brass, the True Blue Drain Spud is built for durability and longevity. Featuring two heavy duty crossbars, it provides a greater flow rate than standard four crossbar designs. The Drain Spud can accept the trim veneer for easy finish change and replacement and is compatible with all existing True Blue components.

True Blue Bath Waste is available in full, half and trim kits with options for ABS or PVC and touch toe, uni-lift and push n' pull stopper options. The trim kits in designer finishes are also compatible with True Blue FLEX, made with flexible PVC tubing to overcome jobsite obstructions. To learn more, visit oatey.com or your local distributor.

