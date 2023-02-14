Dearbuds Ear Dehumidifier for Pets

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogs and cats are more susceptible to ear infections than humans because of the shape of the ear canal (L-shaped). So, prevention is essential as high humidity promotes the growth of harmful bacteria that can cause inflammation and infection. Also, the external ears of pets become quickly humid as the skin is naturally covered by fur. It's much more difficult to ventilate and dehumidify the ears, and it takes a long time to return to their normal state.

Dearbuds Pet Edition is a new digital healthcare device that manages the humidity of your dog or cat's ears. Dearbuds accurately measures the ear humidity of pets quickly smartly, and noise-freely. As it is also safe and gentle on the ears because the air delicately circulates and causes very little irritation if any. It monitors the temperature and humidity inside the ears in real time. It adjusts to the optimal ear humidity based on this information to keep the pets' ears in a pleasant and healthy ear condition.

Using light, heat, and fast ventilation, the device quickly removes the humidity trapped inside the ears. Humidity on the surface of the ear canals, such as sweat or water, is evaporated by the red light and precisely controlled heat while keeping the ears warm. The air flow may be gentle, but it rapidly circulates up to 3L of air per minute to expel the humid air out of the ears. DearBuds PE is not only time-efficient in removing humidity but also super safe to use. When the humidity level reaches the optimal state, our device has been designed to automatically stop dehumidifying the ears without over drying. DearBuds PE will only operate within a safe range of temperature between 86~102°F (30-39°C) using the temperature sensor and will stop automatically if out of range.

DearBuds PE has applied noise reduction technology to stay in the low frequency range of 1Hz ~ 100Hz, which feels gentle and tolerable to the ears of pets. Considering the most dogs experience discomfort in the range of 13,500Hz ~ 20,000Hz, our device allows you to easily dry your dogs' ears without startling them in any way.

About the LinkFace team:

Linkface is a company that develops bio signal sensor and wearable devices. Its top-level technology led to winning the CES innovation Award for 4 consecutive years from 2020 to 2023.

For more information, visit http://linkface.co/

This article is being distributed with the help of IGadget, who is interested in publishing and spreading new, innovative, and beneficial ideas, as well as exploring crowdfunding projects on a wide range of platforms. And this article is about one of these ideas, which was found to be both interesting and useful.

SOURCE IGadgets

SOURCE Linkface