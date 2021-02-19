DearDoc Provides a New Way for Doctors to Grow Their Practice

Missed Call AI uses online software to send a text to patients when their doctor's office is closed. The software also offers an automated assistant who can chat online, obtain patient information, answer questions and set upcoming appointments. Brown says "78 percent of patients will go to the first provider who responds to them," so the software is a great way to generate new leads for doctors.

Physicians can utilize the new online dashboard to follow up with new leads or existing patients. Brown says 85 percent of patients call a physician once and never call back. He says that is a "huge missed opportunity" for doctors. Brown's goal is to reinvent how doctors grow their practice while putting patients at ease. Patients are able to get their commonly asked questions answered, by using the new chat software.

Missed Call AI helps modernize how physicians interact with their patients. Brown says, "it's really awesome to see the success so far. They're seeing all these new people coming in that they would have never got before." The Missed Call AI also helps patients get answers after hours, when their doctor's office is closed.

Physicians can request a free consultation for their practice by visiting www.getdeardoc.com. The cloud platform also offers a variety of other products and telemedicine tools for their clients.

