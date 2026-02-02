Death Clock Launches "Life Lab": An AI Health Concierge Democratizing Private-Doctor Level Care for the Mass Market

By integrating nationwide blood testing and biomarker tracking, Life Lab by Death Clock provides personalized longevity reports—previously exclusive to the ultra-wealthy—to over one million users.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Death Clock , the world's #1 longevity app, today announced the launch of Life Lab, an advanced AI health concierge designed to shift healthcare from reactive treatment to proactive prevention. This major evolution brings "Medicine 3.0" capabilities to the public, including integrated blood work from over 4,800 Labcorp, Quest, and BioReference locations and the ability for users to upload existing records from their own physicians. All blood tests also include the biomarkers necessary to calculate a blood based death date and biological age.

"The existing healthcare system is a reactive model; it's designed to manage disease, not optimize life," said Brent Franson, Founder of Death Clock. "With Life Lab, we've built the future of preventative health. Whether you use our partner labs or upload results from your own doctor, the Life Lab AI acts as your concierge, translating complex data into a personalized longevity roadmap that helps you execute on being healthier every day."

Inside the Death Clock app, the Life Lab experience serves as a private health command center. While the wealthiest 1% of society live an average of 15 years longer due to elite medical access, Life Lab uses AI to bridge this gap. For the first time, mass-market consumers can access a comprehensive snapshot of their health, including progressive biomarkers like ApoB and HbA1c, starting as low as $99. All subscriptions include a free trial.

The process is designed for radical simplicity: in just three minutes, users answer 29 questions. An AI trained on over 1,200 longevity studies then predicts two critical numbers: their current predicted death date and a "potential" death date—how much longer they could live with optimized health. Life Lab is the engine that helps users bridge that gap and hit that later, healthier date.

Your Personalized Longevity Report – Reimagined by AI

The cornerstone of Life Lab is the "Longevity Report". Once a user completes the initial assessment and adds their blood work, the AI generates a hyper-personalized plan focused on hitting their maximum potential lifespan. The report provides:

Comprehensive Screenings: Recommendations for preventative tests based on individual risk.

Recommendations for preventative tests based on individual risk. Clinical Guidance: Evidence-based suggestions for medications and supplements.

Evidence-based suggestions for medications and supplements. Behavioral Audits: Identifying what a user is doing well and the most critical areas for improvement.

Identifying what a user is doing well and the most critical areas for improvement. Real-Time Life Expectancy: A dynamic calculation that updates instantly as new data—like blood work—is added, ensuring predictions are always grounded in the latest biological evidence.

Recognizing that 75% of users may already have recent medical records, Life Lab allows users to seamlessly upload data from their own doctor or outside labs. The AI automatically parses this data to track biomarkers over time, ensuring the user's longevity report remains an evolving, actionable plan.

Death Clock has been called "the tech that'll change your life" and has consistently ranked #1 in the Health & Fitness category across a dozen countries. With over a million downloads and tens of thousands of paying users, Life Lab is the definitive platform for anyone looking to be healthier and live longer.

Life Lab is free to try, beginning with the 29-question longevity assessment. To experience the full concierge service and integrated blood work, users can subscribe at deathclock.co .

About Death Clock

Death Clock is at the forefront of personal health management, leveraging AI to offer each user a unique and insightful health companion. Backed by leading investors such as Freestyle Capital, Village Global, Harrison Metal, King River, and Origin Ventures, Death Clock also enjoys support from prominent health leaders like Owen Tripp, CEO of Included Health, Noah Lang, CEO of Stride Health, and Eric Roza, former CEO of CrossFit.

The future of personal health management is here. Extend your life with Death Clock. For more information, visit our website . The app can be downloaded on the Apple App Store and on the Google Play Store .

