Death Row Records Cannabis Expands Into Nevada

Debut in Las Vegas market coincides with rollout of new vapes, gummies, and infused pre-rolls set to expand into additional states

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Death Row Records Cannabis, the culture-defining cannabis brand founded by Snoop Dogg, today announced its official expansion into Nevada, alongside a significant wave of new product introductions that will soon roll out into additional markets where the brand is sold.

The Nevada launch brings Death Row Cannabis into one of the most dynamic cannabis markets in the country, positioning the brand to capitalize on the state's high-volume, tourism-driven economy, where consumers consistently gravitate toward premium, portable, and experience-led products.

Death Row Records lands in Nevada with a lineup of new products including all-in-one vapes, vape cartridges, pre-rolls and gummies.

Nevada welcomed more than 38 million visitors last year, with Las Vegas dispensaries ranking among the highest-performing cannabis retail locations globally. This unique retail environment—driven by a steady flow of new consumers—creates a strong opportunity for brands with established cultural recognition and broad appeal. For Death Row, the move accelerates its national expansion strategy while reinforcing its position at the intersection of culture and cannabis.

As part of its Nevada debut, Death Row is introducing an expanded, multi-category lineup—one of the brand's most significant portfolio evolutions to date. New offerings include 1-gram and 2-gram 510 vape cartridges and a branded disposable vape, engineered for performance and portability. The 1-gram disposable device features a ceramic coil and postless design, delivering smooth, consistent hits from first puff to last. It launches in six flavor profiles—Watermelon Mojito, Blue Widow, Holy Cannoli, Grape Ape, Platinum OG, and Strawberry Fields—balancing flavor-forward options with classic strains to appeal to a wide range of consumers.

The company also enters the edibles category with Death Row gummies, marking its first move into edibles and expanding accessibility for new consumers, alongside its pre-roll lineup and the debut of its infused pre-roll, the "Sugar Cone," positioning Death Row squarely within the fast-growing infused pre-roll category, delivering a more potent, elevated experience.

"Nevada has always been a special place for me," said Snoop Dogg, Owner of Death Row Records Cannabis. "I've been coming to Vegas for years—performing, connecting with fans, being part of the energy out there. Bringing Death Row Cannabis into this market feels like a natural step. And dropping these new products at the same time just makes it that much bigger."

Death Row Records Cannabis products, including its new vape cartridges, gummies and infused pre-rolls are now available in Las Vegas at The Cannabis Co, Green Dispensary, Jardín Premium Cannabis Dispensary and Thrive Cannabis Marketplace.

About Death Row Records Cannabis

Launched in 2023, Death Row Records Cannabis brings the iconic legacy of Death Row Records into the cannabis space, delivering top-shelf flower, curated strains, and branded products that represent the same bold creativity, authenticity, and edge that made the music label a global force. Created under the vision of Snoop Dogg and supported by a team of industry veterans, the brand honors hip-hop culture while creating a new lane for cannabis consumers who value legacy, quality, and cultural credibility.

SOURCE Death Row Records Cannabis