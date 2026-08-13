Death Wish Coffee Co. Appoints Sasha Auguste as Chief Marketing Officer to Fuel Next Chapter of Growth

Accomplished CPG Brand Leader Joins Executive Team to Drive Innovation and Expand the Brand's Market Leadership

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Death Wish Coffee Co., the #1 selling Fair Trade and #1 Organic coffee brand in the United States, today announced that Sasha Auguste has joined as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In this role, Auguste will oversee the brand's marketing strategy, positioning and digital initiatives.

Sasha Auguste, CMO, Death Wish Coffee Co.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sasha to our Death Wish Coffee team. As we continue to grow, attracting exceptional talent will always be critical. Sasha is a proven leader, and her experience at big and small brands will help us up our game even further and help take this brand to the next level," said Steve Gardiner, CEO of Death Wish Coffee.

As Death Wish Coffee continues to invest in new products, retail expansion and brand-building initiatives, Auguste will lead integrated marketing, innovation support and consumer engagement to help guide this next chapter of growth.

"I've long admired Death Wish Coffee for its fearless personality and loyal community," said Auguste. "This is a brand that has never been afraid to challenge convention, and that's exactly what excites me most. With a strong foundation, meaningful opportunities for innovation and an incredibly passionate consumer base, I'm excited to help accelerate the brand's growth and introduce even more consumers to what makes Death Wish Coffee unlike any other coffee brand."

Auguste joins Death Wish Coffee Co. from YumEarth, where she led the better-for-you confectionery brand's strategic repositioning, helping strengthen its differentiation and grow market share in the natural candy category. She also developed an innovation pipeline that expanded the brand into new segments while leading an omnichannel strategy that delivered strong growth across direct-to-consumer, Amazon and key retail partners. Prior to YumEarth, Auguste led the brand repositioning and launched the direct-to-consumer business at Kidfresh.

About Death Wish Coffee Co.

What started as a few employees packing orders in the basement of a quaint coffee shop is now the number one Fair Trade and Organic coffee brand in the United States and can now be found in more than 25,000 stores nationwide. Death Wish Coffee is the #1 Selling Fair Trade and #1 Organic Roasted Coffee Brand in the United States, according to SPINS MULO Scan Data in December 2025. Death Wish Coffee Company blends, including its Dark Roast, Medium Roast, Espresso Roast, Light Roast and Valhalla Java, are always Fair Trade + made with organic coffee. For more information, visit www.deathwishcoffee.com.

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SOURCE Death Wish Coffee Co.