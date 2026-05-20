Death Wish Coffee Co. Unleashes Power Surge, A Naturally Higher Caffeinated Roast, Boasting More Than 200 mg of Caffeine Per Serving

The #1 Selling Fair Trade and Organic Coffee Brand Answers Consumer Demand for Amplified Natural Energy, Now Available on Amazon and deathwishcoffee.com

Naturally Strong Coffee: Death Wish Coffee Co. goes back to its roots with Power Surge, delivering 20% more caffeine than its original Dark Roast, achieved naturally through a higher ratio of premium Organic Robusta beans.

Death Wish Coffee Co. goes back to its roots with Power Surge, delivering 20% more caffeine than its original Dark Roast, achieved naturally through a higher ratio of premium Organic Robusta beans. Insight Led Innovation: Backed by industry data showing high caffeine claims are driving a 39% purchase intent and far outpacing general category growth 1 , this new roast is designed for messy, stacked, and unpredictable days. It redefines coffee as not just morning fuel, but essential energy for the moments that require a sustained response.

Backed by industry data showing high caffeine claims are driving a 39% purchase intent and far outpacing general category growth , this new roast is designed for messy, stacked, and unpredictable days. It redefines coffee as not just morning fuel, but essential energy for the moments that require a sustained response. Uncompromised Standards: Power Surge delivers 100% natural caffeine without artificial additives, all while maintaining the brand's rigorous Certified Fair Trade and USDA Organic standards.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Death Wish Coffee Co., the #1 selling Fair Trade and #1 Organic coffee brand in the United States2, is turning up the dial on the coffee category with the official launch of Power Surge. Responding directly to an accelerating consumer demand for natural, high-performance energy, the brand's latest innovation offers an uncompromised caffeine kick. Built for the moments that hit without warning, Power Surge is the response for the part of the day nobody builds products for. Because when life surges, so do you. Power Surge is officially live on Amazon and deathwishcoffee.com, and is rolling out to major retailers, including Walmart, Albertsons, Kroger, Target, Raley's, Weis, Tops, Winn-Dixie, Price Chopper, and Wegmans.

Death Wish Coffee Co.'s Power Surge

Since igniting a caffeine revolution in 2012, Death Wish Coffee Co. has amassed a rapidly growing fan base of brand loyalists nationwide, known as the Society of Strong Coffee, who depend on its bold, never bitter brews. Now, the brand is doubling down on what it does best by addressing the reality of the second shift that work does not end, it transitions. With high caffeine items vastly outpacing general coffee growth, showing a +51.5% dollar change over a recent period3 Death Wish Coffee Co. surveyed its own loyal subscribers, finding that 67% would eagerly rotate a higher caffeinated product into their current lineup to keep up with their day.

Enter Power Surge, a force to be reckoned with. Delivering approximately 210mg of caffeine per 6 oz. serving, Power Surge offers 20% more caffeine than the brand's crowd favorite Dark Roast, achieving its potency entirely naturally through a higher use of premium Organic Robusta beans. Death Wish Coffee has always leveraged the resilient Robusta bean, which boasts naturally higher caffeine levels (around 2.5 mg per bean compared to Arabica's 1.5 mg) to deliver clean caffeine that calms the chaos. This full-bodied brew features low acidity and a bold taste profile of berry and malt, delivering energy without the tradeoff to fuel peak performance. It is completely free of artificial additives or synthetic caffeine. Available in 10 oz. ground bags, 16 oz. ground bags, 16 oz. whole bean bags, and 10-count single-serve pods, Power Surge proudly delivers 100% natural caffeine while maintaining the USDA Organic and Fair Trade certifications consumers trust.

"Our consumers count on us to push the boundaries of what a great cup of coffee can deliver, and they are always looking for that next level of natural fuel," said Steve Gardiner, Chief Executive Officer of Death Wish Coffee Co. "Life doesn't build, it hits, and perfect routines do not always resonate with the reality of our chaotic schedules. With Power Surge, we are embracing our heritage and leading the high caffeine revolution once again. We're delivering a jitter-free kick of caffeine and the bold, smooth flavor our fans expect, proving that you never have to sacrifice ingredient integrity and Fair Trade standards for potency."

Ready to live at full throttle, consumers can purchase Power Surge starting today on Amazon and deathwishcoffee.com. The product is also hitting retail shelves nationwide throughout the spring and summer, including Wegmans, Target, Raley's, Kroger, Weis, Price Chopper, Walmart, Albertsons, Tops, Winn-Dixie, and more to follow. Check out Death Wish Coffee's store locator to find it on a shelf near you here.

These launches build on a steady pipeline of recent newness from Death Wish Coffee Co., including the recent debut of the Caramel Cold Brew Latte. All of the brand's products adhere to rigorous standards that protect the environment and the livelihoods of coffee farmers. For more information about Death Wish Coffee Co. and its full range of products, please visit deathwishcoffee.com and follow the brand on Instagram at @deathwishcoffee.

About Death Wish Coffee Co.

What started as a few employees packing orders in the basement of a quaint coffee shop is now the number one Fair Trade and Organic coffee brand in the United States, and can now be found in more than 25,000 stores nationwide. Death Wish Coffee is the #1 Selling Fair Trade and #1 Organic Roasted Coffee Brand in the United States, according to SPINS MULO Scan Data in December 2025. Death Wish Coffee Company blends, including its Dark Roast, Medium Roast, Espresso Roast, Light Roast and Valhalla Java, are always Fair Trade + made with organic coffee. For more information, visit www.deathwishcoffee.com.

Media Contact:

Alexis Garrity

Rachel Kay Public Relations, a FINN Partners Company

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (858) 206-9186



1 National Coffee Association (NCA), National Coffee Data Trends (NCDT) Report, Impact of Coffee Claims on Purchase Intent (%), Base: Total sample aged 18+ June 2025 (n=1,862)

2 SPINS MULO, Shelf Stable Coffee & Hot Cocoa, $ Sales, L52W W/E 12/28/25

3SPINS Scan Data, 24 weeks ending 11.2.25, AD, DELHAIZE HANNAFORD CORP, MULO CRMA, SS COFFEE BEANS & GROUNDS

SOURCE Death Wish Coffee Co.