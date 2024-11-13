Death Wish Coffee Co. Debuts Peppermint Mocha Blend for an Indulgent, Guilt-Free Holiday Season

The Limited-Edition Roast Delivers the Natural Taste of Refreshing Peppermint and Decadent Chocolate, Making for a Merry Coffee Experience

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Death Wish Coffee Co. , the #1 selling Fair Trade coffee brand in the United States*, launched its first-ever Peppermint Mocha brew to add to its portfolio of seasonal offerings. The invigorating blend will be available for a limited time, catering to coffee enthusiasts seeking a burst of holiday cheer.

Death Wish Coffee Co.'s Peppermint Mocha blend.

With a delicious mixture of natural flavors from pure peppermint and decadent baker's chocolate, Peppermint Mocha provides a refreshing burst of cool mint to melt away the stress of the season. The Fair Trade Certified™ roast is made with organic Robusta and Arabica beans for a bold, balanced, and smooth cup of premium coffee.

"Following the success of our fall Pumpkin Chai blend, we knew our consumers wanted a flavor that would capture the essence of the holidays," said Tom Ennis, President and CEO of Death Wish Coffee Co. " With a deeply delicious and refreshing taste free from artificial ingredients, we're confident that Peppermint Mocha will quickly become a fan favorite and seasonal staple."

Peppermint Mocha is available in 9 oz. ground bags and 10-count pods on www.deathwishcoffee.com , Amazon , and at major retailers nationwide, such as Sprouts, Publix, Wegmans, and Kroger, and in select Target and Albertsons stores.

In addition to its flavored offerings, Death Wish Coffee Co. has an option for all coffee preferences with its core portfolio of Medium, Dark, Espresso, and a recently released Light Roast. Death Wish Coffee Co.'s products adhere to rigorous standards that protect the environment and livelihoods of coffee farmers. For more information about Death Wish Coffee Co. and its full range of products, please visit www.deathwishcoffee.com , and follow the brand on Instagram @deathwishcoffee .

About Death Wish Coffee Co.

What started as a few employees packing orders in the basement of a quaint coffee shop is now the number one Fair Trade and Organic coffee brand in the United States, and can now be found in more than 25,000 stores nationwide. Death Wish Coffee is the #1 Selling Fair Trade and Organic Coffee Brand in the United States, according to SPINS MULO Scan Data in May 2024. Death Wish Coffee Company blends, including its Dark Roast, Medium Roast, Espresso Roast, and Valhalla Java, are always Fair Trade + made with organic coffee. For more information, visit www.deathwishcoffee.com .

*Source: SPINS, TOTAL US MULO, Shelf Stable Coffee and Grounds, Dollar Sales, L52W, W/E 5/19/24

