Death Wish Coffee Co. Launches Limited Edition Blend to Help Consumers "Run the Day"

"When creating the roast curve for Run the Day, our focus was on finding the sweet spot, where both coffees shine — coming together to deliver a well-rounded, smooth, complex drinking experience," said Mike Pilkington, CEO of Death Wish Coffee Co. "In doing so, we were able to preserve the complex sensory profile offered by the Ethiopia Yirgacheffe while adding body, deep coffee impact and that extra kick of caffeine with the Robusta. The marriage of these two coffees is truly one of a kind."

Today, to celebrate International Women's Day, Death Wish Coffee Co. announced they are sponsoring ten girls and their mothers in the Girls Gotta Run Foundation for the year. This sponsorship will directly support these families in several areas including educational scholarships, life skills training, run clubs for leadership development and savings and entrepreneurship workshops for the mothers of the girls.

The goal of Death Wish Coffee's "Grind for Good" is to support organizations in coffee-growing regions around the world. Available for a limited time only, the Run the Day blend is 80 percent sourced from the Yirgacheffe growing region of Ethiopia, farmed just down the road from where Ethiopian Olympic hopefuls train. Fair Trade Certified by Fair Trade USA™ and USDA Certified Organic, this medium roast has a complex flavor profile featuring notes of candied citrus and dark chocolate.

"Our hope in launching Run the Day is to give back to a coffee growing community that heavily supports the coffee industry we so dearly love," said Pilkington. "The Girls Gotta Run Foundation is doing incredible things for young girls in Ethiopia, and we are honored to support and align with them for the launch of this initiative through our Run the Day blend."

The special-edition Run the Day packaging was designed to mirror the bold colors of the Ethiopian flag and the traditional basket-weaving patterns that are often used to carry coffee cherries. It also features an upright lioness running forward, symbolizing the strength, courage and fearlessness embodied by the girls enrolled in the Girls Gotta Run program, who are working towards a better future for themselves and their families.

The launch of the Grind for Good Run the Day blend is the first blend of its kind from Death Wish Coffee, known for its highly caffeinated and bold roasts. Trademarked as the World's Strongest Coffee, Death Wish Coffee is sourced from the highest-quality coffee beans in the world and roasted to deep, never-bitter perfection. The brand also boasts a Dark Roast, as well as a Medium Roast, which debuted in 2021, along with collectible mugs and merchandise.

For more information about Death Wish Coffee Co. and their Grind for Good, visit www.deathwishcoffee.com/runtheday.

For more information on Girls Gotta Run, visit https://www.girlsgottarun.org

ABOUT DEATH WISH COFFEE CO.

Good things start small. Mike Brown brought his bold idea for the World's Strongest Coffee to life in 2012—seeking a stronger coffee for his local community. He searched far and wide for the world's best beans, perfected a unique roasting technique and Death Wish Coffee Company was born. What started as a few employees packing orders in the basement of a quaint coffee shop is now Amazon's #1 "Most Wished For" coffee and can be found in over 18,000 stores nationwide. Death Wish Coffee Company is committed to sustainability, and our Dark Roast, Medium Roast and Valhalla Java coffees are always Fair Trade + USDA Certified Organic. For more information, visit www.deathwishcoffee.com.

ABOUT GIRLS GOTTA RUN

The story of Girls Gotta Run Foundation is much the same as the community it serves — a story of tenacious women coming together to overcome barriers and empower a new generation of female leaders and runners. In 2006, Girls Gotta Run Inc., was established as the first and only 501(c)3 non-profit organization with the mission of providing support for impoverished Ethiopian girls who are training to be professional runners. After reading an article in the Washington Post about girls using running to change their lives in Ethiopia, retired women's studies Professor, Dr. Patricia Ortman founded the all-volunteer organization with the humble mission of providing funds for shoes and athletic gear for these tenacious girls. In 2012, they launched their signature Athletic Scholarship Program model alongside community members in Ethiopia and expanded the organization's impact. Girls Gotta Run adapted its mission to invest in girls who are using running and education to empower themselves and their communities in Ethiopia. Girls Gotta Run has continued to develop its program model to best fit the needs of the community and since its inception, Girls Gotta Run has seen 96% of its program participants in its two program locations avoid early marriage, complete the Girls Gotta Run program in full, and enter higher levels of education.

