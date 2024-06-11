Death Wish Coffee Reimagines Iced Coffee at Home with Ice Breaker Launch

Fair Trade Certified™, USDA Organic Blend Offers an At-Home Bold and Smooth Iced Coffee



SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Death Wish Coffee Co., the number one selling Fair Trade and Organic coffee in the United States*, has launched its first coffee specially crafted for iced coffee consumption: Ice Breaker. Available for a limited time this summer, it's a roast that starts hot and serves cold, without ever watering down the full flavor of the brand's signature Fair Trade and Organic beans.

Death Wish Coffee's Ice Breaker

Ice Breaker is a Medium Roast blend distinct from the brand's other roasts. Crafted with Peruvian and Guatemalan Arabica and Indian Cherry Robusta beans, it's designed to be smooth with a subtle sweetness and moderate brightness when cold. With Ice Breaker, as temperatures heat up, it's easier than ever to get an icedcoffee fix – simply brew hot using your preferred method, add ice to a temperature safe glass, then pour over ice and enjoy.

Seventy-three percent of Gen Z consumers drink iced coffee weekly and 80% of consumption is at home, according to Beverage Segmentation 2021 and Kantar Millward Brown. Meeting consumers where it matters, Death Wish Coffee's Ice Breaker blend offers the bold, delicious taste consumers have come to expect from the brand.

"At Death Wish Coffee, we're on a mission to offer a rich, premium at-home coffee experience, no matter the temperature," noted Tom Ennis, President and CEO at Death Wish Coffee. "Our commitment to continuous innovation has resulted in the ultimate blend for iced coffee lovers. As cold coffee sales continue to boom, consumers deserve a smooth, never bitter – and most importantly, never watered down – coffee experience."

Ice Breaker is available for purchase now on www.deathwishcoffee.com and in Meijer and Sprouts Farmers Market stores.

Committed to quality and sustainability, Death Wish Coffee is sourced from the highest-quality coffee beans in the world and roasted to deep, never-bitter perfection. Each product is made according to rigorous standards that protect the environment and the livelihoods of coffee farmers. The brand boasts a Dark Roast, Medium Roast, and Espresso Roast, available in whole bean, ground, and single-serve coffee pods. The company also sells Fair Trade flavored coffees, always made with real ingredients and nothing artificial.

For more information about Death Wish Coffee Co., visit http://www.deathwishcoffee.com.

About Death Wish Coffee Co.

Good things start small. Mike Brown brought his bold idea to life in 2012—seeking a stronger coffee for his local community. He searched far and wide for the world's best beans, perfected a unique roasting technique and Death Wish Coffee Company was born. What started as a few employees packing orders in the basement of a quaint coffee shop is now the number one Fair Trade and organic coffee in the United States, and can be found in more than 25,000 stores nationwide. Death Wish Coffee is the #1 Selling Fair Trade and Organic Coffee Brand in the United States, according to SPINS MULO Scan Data in May 2024. Death Wish Coffee Company blends, including its Dark Roast, Medium Roast, Espresso Roast, and Valhalla Java, are always Fair Trade + USDA Certified Organic. For more information, visit www.deathwishcoffee.com.

Media Contact:

Jack Bongiovi

Rachel Kay Public Relations, a FINN Partners Company

[email protected]

(212) 715-1659

SOURCE Death Wish Coffee