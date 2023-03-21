Deaths Involving Fentanyl on the Rise, Updates on Its Prevalence in the US

The Discovery House Shares Updates on Fentanyl and Fentanyl Addiction Treatment in America

RESEDA, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deaths involving fentanyl, a very potent synthetic opioid, continue to rise in the US. It's reported that drug overdose deaths from synthetic opioids like fentanyl have increased 7.5-fold* from 2015 to 2021, the greatest percentage of overall drug-involved overdose deaths in the US. Overdose deaths have increased substantially, and synthetic opioids are to blame, making fentanyl a deadly threat to America.

The Discovery House

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), most trafficked fentanyl in America is mass-produced by drug cartels in Mexico using chemicals sourced from China. The majority is produced by two cartels – the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels. The Biden administration is focusing on impeding these two cartels to stem the flow of fentanyl into the country.

Approximately 100 times stronger than morphine, just two milligrams can cause severe health defects, overdose, or even death. This potency makes even prescription fentanyl, used for treating severe pain, very dangerous. The DEA identifies that it can easily be diverted for abuse. This drug cannot be smelled or tasted, making it difficult to tell if other drugs have been laced with fentanyl without the use of laboratory testing. Drug dealers often lace drugs like heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine with fentanyl to increase potency. There is significant risk that any illegal drug may have been contaminated with fentanyl.

There are both powdered and liquid forms of fentanyl. Powdered fentanyl is white in color and looks identical to many other drugs. Liquid fentanyl is rare but can be mixed into nasal sprays, eye drops, or small food items, like candy.

The Discovery House is a Joint Commission Accredited inpatient drug and alcohol addiction center in Los Angeles, California, that provides treatment services for alcohol, drugs, and fentanyl with residential treatment, therapy and counseling, drug detox, and family programs. The luxury treatment facility was built specifically to best help patients recover from addiction.

*Source: https://nida.nih.gov/research-topics/trends-statistics/overdose-death-rates

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE The Discovery House