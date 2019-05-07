Deb Alderson, GTL's Chief Executive Officer, to Share Inspiration and Knowledge at Women In Technology's Annual Leadership Awards

RESTON, Va., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GTL, a leader in transformative corrections technology that improves outcomes for inmates and facilities, today announced that its CEO, Deb Alderson, will be participating in a panel discussion at the upcoming Women in Technology (WIT) 20th Annual Leadership Awards.

Taking place on Thursday, May 9, the event will honor women who excel in their careers and who are paving the path for the next generation of leaders through mentorship and the sharing of knowledge. Ms. Alderson, who was recognized with a WIT Leadership Award in 2007 for her contributions to the technology community, will be at the event to lend her voice as part of a panel of past winners sharing their advice on how women can connect, lead, and succeed as mentors, leaders, and role models.

"WIT continues to provide education, networking, and mentoring opportunities for women in technology, and I am grateful for the chance to share my knowledge and experience at the upcoming Leadership Awards event," said Deb Alderson, GTL CEO. "In today's business world, conducting yourself with honesty and integrity, and being dedicated to your company's mission as well as its employees and customers, will put you on the path to greatness. It is inspiring to see how far women's roles in technology companies have come over the past two decades."

"During this celebration of WIT's 25th Anniversary and the 20th anniversary of WIT's Leadership Awards, we are excited to host a panel of prior awardees who have continued their outstanding professional achievements and commitments to developing future leaders in the technology industry," said Margo Dunn, President of WIT. "We're honored by Deb's participation in this conversation among extraordinary female leaders in our community."

Under Ms. Alderson's leadership, GTL recently introduced their Women's Technology Council—a program designed to recognize women leaders in technology positions within the company and provide support, training, and a forum to expand knowledge and reach new milestones.

"We have many exceptional and accomplished team members at GTL," concluded Ms. Alderson. "They are making stellar contributions to our growing and ever-changing industry, focusing not only on our company needs but on the needs of our customers. They are serving our mission to connect inmates with their loved ones and working hand in hand with our facility customers as partners to ensure greatness not only for GTL but in their own careers. In the coming years, I know they will be honored as WIT Leaders as well."

Ms. Alderson joined GTL in 2018, bringing with her a history of past success and leadership from roles at Sotera Defense Solutions, SRA International, SAIC, and Anteon.

