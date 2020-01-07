Deb Boiarsky announced as firm's Chief Operating Partner

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally-recognized law firm, Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP, has elected Deb Boiarsky as the firm's Chief Operating Partner (COP). Boiarsky is the firm's second partner and the first woman to hold this position, which took effect on January 1, 2020.

Boiarsky practices as a member of the firm's Corporate Department. She concentrates her legal practice in the field of employee benefits and executive compensation. Boiarsky serves as a trusted business advisor to her clients. She is detailed and focused and works well with her clients to solve their business challenges and achieve their goals.

"Deb is known for being measured and considerate, and for fostering strong relationships in and outside of the firm," said Bob Tannous, managing partner of Porter Wright. "For a role like this, it's about finding the right person, someone with a business mentality, who can help transform our firm and direct us to the future."

Boiarsky joined Porter Wright as a lateral associate in 2007 and became partner in 2013. In this new role, she will continue to take part in a number of management teams including the nominating committee for the firm's Directing Partner's Committee, the Partner Compensation Committee and Partnership Admissions Committee. In addition, she will continue her involvement in the firm's Women's Leadership Initiative and lateral hiring.

Bob Tannous served as the firm's first Chief Operating Partner from 2009 to 2014 to provide support for the Managing Partner. He became Managing Partner in 2015. In the second iteration of the management relationship, Tannous and Boiarsky will work in tandem to advance the firm's strategic direction. As Chief Operating Partner, Boiarsky will take on responsibility for overseeing the firm's day-to-day business, working with the firm's senior administrators and partners, allowing Tannous to pursue strategic growth and engage with the community and clients.

"We've had incredible growth over the past five years, increasing our number of partners by a third and adding two offices," said Tannous. "Deb has the right experience and leadership to help us continue to grow as a national firm."

"As a firm, Porter Wright has a tremendous array of assets throughout our footprint," said Boiarsky. "I look forward to working with Bob, our executive leadership, and all of the talented attorneys here to continue to put outstanding client service as the center of what we do, and to position Porter Wright for today and the future."

Outside of Porter Wright, Boiarsky is an alumna of Leadership Columbus. She serves on the Board of Directors for Girls on the Run of Central Ohio and is a coach with Handshake America. She earned her J.D. with honors from The Ohio State University Michael E. Moritz College of Law and her B.A. magna cum laude from Villanova University.

About Porter Wright

Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP is a large law firm that traces its roots to 1846 in Ohio. With offices in Columbus, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Dayton, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Naples, Florida; Chicago, Illinois; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Porter Wright provides strategic legal counsel to a worldwide base of clients. More info: porterwright.com.

SOURCE Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP

Related Links

https://www.porterwright.com

