Debbi Snyder And "Amos" Win AKC National Trick Dog Competition

"This performance was fun to watch," said Mary Burch, AKC Family Dog Director. "Amos performed his routine with joy, and he required minimal cues from his handler. A dog who works consistently and eagerly is ultimately what dog training is all about. We are so proud of the AKC Elite Performer Trick Dogs and their creative, devoted handlers."

The two semi-finalists in the competition were Sandi Taylor and her Borzoi, Evie, from Tulsa Oklahoma, and Tracy Dulock and her Golden Retriever, Gryffindor from Robinson, Texas. Gryffindor was the 2019 competition winner.

"It was such a pleasure to judge these remarkable dogs and handlers," said Geralynn Cada-Ragan, one of the competition judges who is an award-winning professional dog trainer, television personality, and PetAge Magazine's Icon Award Recipient. "There were so many talented dogs in this year's competition. In the end, we looked at not only tricks but the whole presentation including the team effort and whether or not there was a great team bond. Teaching tricks is a great way to enhance your relationship with your dog. Congratulations to all of the 2020 competition participants!"

To learn more about teaching your dog to do tricks, see: https://www.akc.org/sports/trick-dog/

Winner

"Amos" (Holther's Shepherd With A Message CD BN RA CGCA CGCU TKE)

handled by Debbi Snyder of Lakeland, Florida

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Nqup-GWDI5scgfRf7BNuFmTjBUTQ1au3/view?usp=sharing

Semi-finalists

"Evie" (Avalon Perlova Mhd Sweet Fire of Love CGC TKE)

handled by Sandi Taylor of Tulsa, Oklahoma

https://youtu.be/vqUWwhpam5U

"Gryffindor" (Watermark's Brave at Heart RN TD OA AXJ XF CA DS CGC TKE)

handled by Tracy Dulock of Robinson, Texas

https://youtu.be/Kx0JQgbx3Ac

All teams that submitted a video will receive a memento trophy. The three winning teams will receive a personalized trophy and their videos will be posted on the AKC Trick Dog website.

