Debbie Dancy to join Tidwell Group as National Director of Special Projects

In her new role, Debbie will support Tidwell Group's Human Resources department in talent management, recruiting, training, and leadership development. She will also work with the Tax and Audit departments on scheduling, team comparability, hiring, and other initiatives. Debbie will be working remotely out of Charlotte, NC, while traveling to support all Tidwell Group offices.

Debbie joins Tidwell Group with over 23 years of experience working for a large accounting firm in Charlotte as Human Resources Senior Manager. "Debbie's extensive background will enable her to provide strategic direction in the leadership and professional development of Tidwell Group while supporting firm-wide core values that will help drive our team's success," says Barry Tidwell, National Managing Partner.

"Tidwell Group is fortunate to be able to find such a talented professional. With her strong presence in the Charlotte market, Debbie will be an invaluable addition to our team!" says Joshua Northcutt, Greater Atlanta Offices Managing Partner. "I was blessed for three years to watch her lead in the professional development of the staff, establish important recruiting connections, and, most importantly, foster a sense of cohesion among her firm's team members. In her new role with Tidwell Group, Debbie will be able to not only apply her impressive skillset locally, but her contributions will also extend throughout Tidwell Group's entire organization and will add tremendous momentum to the firm's continued exponential growth."

When she is not in the office, Debbie likes to work out and stay active with her two sons, Jackson and Jameson. She is a black belt in Tae Kwon Do and loves to cook, especially Low-Country Boil, a dish that reminds her of growing up in Mobile, AL. She's also a big fan of country music and Alabama football. Roll Tide!

About Tidwell Group, LLC

Tidwell Group is a full-service accounting and consulting firm specializing in the real estate and construction industries and is a Best of the Best Firm, according to the 2019 INSIDE Public Accounting National Benchmarking Report. Their experienced professionals serve all asset classes within the affordable housing, conventional real estate, and not-for-profit industries. Within the affordable housing industry, Tidwell Group's expertise ranges from low-income housing tax credits, bond and conventional financing, HUD compliance and reporting, and USDA-Rural Development compliance and reporting. Their focus is on developing long term client relationships through value-driven results. For more information on Tidwell Group, contact their firm on their website at www.TidwellGroup.com, on Twitter @TidwellGroupLLC, or by telephone at (866) 442-7090.

