Debbie Demchak and Scott Izzo named to Highmark Health's Board of Directors

Debbie Demchak is a community philanthropist and volunteer who currently serves on the executive board of directors for both The Pittsburgh Promise and Shadyside Academy, as well as the boards of Bethlehem Haven and Fred Rogers Productions. Ms. Demchak returned to Pittsburgh in 2003, after serving as a vice president of institutional fixed income sales at JP Morgan in New York City.

Scott Izzo is the former president and Chief Executive Officer of the Student Conservation Association. Mr. Izzo currently serves on the board of directors for the Richard King Mellon Foundation and has served on numerous local and national boards including the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, the Allegheny Conference on Community Development, Regional Industrial Development Corporation, The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, The Bayer Center for Nonprofit Management at Robert Morris University, Student Conservation Association and the Western Pennsylvania Watershed Protection Program in addition to the National Forum on Children and Nature.

"Debbie and Scott bring extensive experience in community leadership, economic development, and finance to the Highmark Health Board," stated Joseph Guyaux, chairman of the board of Highmark Health. "They both share a deep commitment to creating stronger communities and improving the quality of life in our region through economic development, health and human services, youth development, education, and environmental conservation. We are grateful to have them join us in our journey to transform health care in the western Pennsylvania region and beyond."

Highmark Health, a Pittsburgh, PA-based enterprise that employs more than 43,000 people who serve millions of Americans across the country, is the second largest integrated health care delivery and financing network in the nation based on revenue. Highmark Health is the parent company of Highmark Inc., Allegheny Health Network, and HM Health Solutions. Highmark Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates provide health insurance to 4.5 million members in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Delaware as well as dental insurance, vision care, and related health products through a national network of diversified businesses that include United Concordia Companies, HM Insurance Group, and Visionworks. Allegheny Health Network is the parent company of an integrated delivery network that includes eight hospitals, more than 2,300 affiliated physicians, ambulatory surgery centers, an employed physician organization, home and community-based health services, a research institute, a group purchasing organization, and health and wellness pavilions in western Pennsylvania.

