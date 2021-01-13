Debbie Gustafson, CEO of Energetiq Technology, recognized in 2021 SPIE Women in Optics Planner

Each year since 2005 SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, has produced the Women in Optics Planner, highlighting women making a difference through their work and contributions to the fields of science, optics, and engineering. Every person included in the SPIE planner offers a dynamic role model for other women and girls interested in STEM fields; together they serve as exciting examples of the myriad opportunities available in science and science-related professions.

Debbie is a passionate business leader who strives to create a diverse and equitable working environment where all can succeed. Debbie stated: "It is an honor to be included in the 2021 planner among so many other inspiring women. While studying mechanical engineering in college, I was one of three women in the class of 35 students. I believe it is our responsibility to be trailblazers, motivating the next generation of women to enter STEM fields. I am passionate about Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and I believe that building a diverse team is key to finding the creative solutions and new product ideas that will push us into a new frontier of optics and photonics."

For additional information including how to request a physical copy of the planner, please visit https://spie.org/news/the-2021-spie-women-in-optics-planner.

Energetiq Technology, Inc. is a high technology, ultra-bright light source subsidiary of Hamamatsu. Energetiq introduces breakthrough products using our patented, ultra-bright Laser-Driven Light Source (LDLS™) and Electrodeless Z-Pinch™ EUV technologies. These sources are used in a variety of markets, primarily in high-end semiconductor manufacturing, sensor testing for mobile devices, academic research and in a variety of drug discovery and medical applications. For more information visit www.energetiq.com.

SPIE is the international society for optics and photonics, an educational not-for-profit organization founded in 1955 to advance light-based science, engineering, and technology. The Society serves more than 258,000 constituents from 184 countries, offering conferences and their published proceedings, continuing education, books, journals, and the SPIE Digital Library. In 2020, SPIE provided over $5.8 million in community support including scholarships and awards, outreach and advocacy programs, travel grants, public policy, and educational resources. www.spie.org.

