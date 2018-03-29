Debbie M. Barrett-Bryson, MSN-Ed, MHA, RNC-OB, CCE, CCM is recognized by Continental Who's Who

GOODYEAR, Ariz., March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Who's Who recognizes Debbie M. Barrett-Bryson, MSN-Ed, MHA, RNC-OB, CCE, CCM, as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in recognition of her work in the Healthcare Education and Nursing fields. Barrett-Bryson serves as a full-time Instructor at the University of Phoenix as a member of the Nursing faculty. "Nursing education is so important," Barrett-Bryson said. Some of her colleagues were going in nurse practitioner route, but she was more interested in nursing education and healthcare system.

After being promoted to this position, it has given me a sense of accomplishment to help mentor my students to achieve success. The most rewarding part of being a nurse educator is "seeing her students embrace their new role as an RN with all of the potential in the world to make a difference in their patient's lives." Barrett-Bryson stated. She instructs her students to do many things in the field. "Join professional associations, get involved, be open to opportunities, make connections, and have an idea of what you want to accomplish." Barrett-Bryson said.

In addition to her work at the University of Phoenix, Barrett-Bryson has also served as an adjunct Instructor in Nursing at Gateway Community College, Otterbein College, and Columbus Technical College. She has been a part of the nursing field for over 30 years, and worked in a nursing management for more than 17 years. Additionally, Barrett-Bryson takes great pride in mentoring those who are new to the nursing field and those obtaining their Masters in Nursing Education. For Barrett-Bryson dedication, she was awarded The GEM Award In 2013 in Education and Mentorship and Arizona March of Dimes Nurse of the Year in Education in 2015.

Prior to joining the faculty of the University of Phoenix, Barrett-Bryson worked as a Charge Nurse at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, served her team at APIPA/United HealthCare as Manager, and Regional Manager with the Healthy First Steps program at Optum/UnitedHealth Group. She was awarded International Women's Leadership Association for Women of Outstanding Leadership for her accomplishments.

"In this role, in additional to managing my team of 20, I developed and implemented health service projects, designs project plans, developed new policies and strategies in OB, and was knowledgeable about government regulations in nine states," Barrett-Bryson said.

Barrett-Bryson decided to go back to school for her Master's degree in Nursing Education as well as a second Master's degree in Health Administration, from the University of Phoenix. She also holds a Bachelor's degree in Nursing with a focus in Women's Health from Franklin University, degree from The Ohio State University in Arts and Science and Associate degree in Applied Science from Central Ohio Technical College.

To further her professional development, Barrett-Bryson is a member of American Nursing Association (ANA), Association of Women's Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN), the International Women's Leadership Association (IWLA), the National Council of State Board of Nursing (NCSBN) and the National Association of Professional Women (NAPW), honored her as a part of the VIP Woman of the Year Circle, and National Association for Female Executives (NAFE). She was awarded Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Women of Excellence in 2017, which shows her recognition of her outstanding work, in additional to being named to the Sigma TAU Nursing Honor Society. Barrett-Bryson feels fortunate to have mentors throughout her nursing career, but said one in particular stands out. Winifred Payne, MSN, RN, was very supportive by empowering me.

Barrett-Bryson dedicates this recognition to her husband, Thomas Bryson; her son, Dr. Tecumseh Bryson; and her grandson, DeVonte Bryson.

For more information, visit www.phoenix.edu.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/debbie-m-barrett-bryson-msn-ed-mha-rnc-ob-cce-ccm-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300621819.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

