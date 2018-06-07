Ms. Robson is a recognized leader with years of experience in healthcare. Her leadership initiative, organizational skills and compassion are some of the assets that earned her this promotion.

When asked about her vision for this role, Ms. Robson stated, "Patient-centered care is pivotal to the success of our programs and, more importantly, the comfort and quality of life of our patients. My primary focus is to provide that and help our organization to continually improve the patient experience, ensure continuity and decrease readmissions to the acute care setting."

Of this promotion, Mark Mortensen, Chief Executive Officer for Salus Homecare, states, "We developed this role in response to the healthcare industry's shift toward better understanding the importance of improved transitions from one level of care to the next. Seamless transitions and more uniformity improve the patient experience and outcomes. Ms. Robson is the right choice to take on this challenge. She shows initiative, drive, and compassion for our mission to provide patient-centered care. Her new role will allow her to better educate our staff and patients, remove gaps, improve communication and enhance the care we provide."

Salus Homecare is a leading homecare, home health, palliative and hospice care provider and one of a select few agencies awarded the Gold Seal of Accreditation by the Joint Commission. They are on the forefront of providing coordinated home-based services. If you or a loved one would benefit from in-home services, contact them at (888) 881-4822.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/debbie-robson-promoted-to-vice-president-of-hospice-and-home-health-services-300661468.html

SOURCE Salus Homecare

Related Links

http://www.salushomecare.com

