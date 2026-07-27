Debbie's Dream Foundation Collaborates with Yale Cancer Center to Present Community Symposium on Gastroesophageal Cancer

Free educational program will explore the latest advances in diagnosis, treatment, clinical trials, nutrition, and supportive care

NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF), in collaboration with Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital, will host Understanding Gastroesophageal Cancer: A Patient and Community Symposium. The event will take place on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET at Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut. The free educational program will also be available virtually, making it accessible to individuals and families globally.

Understanding Gastroesophageal Cancer: A Patient and Community Symposium

Designed for people affected by gastroesophageal cancers, as well as caregivers, healthcare professionals, and community members, the symposium will provide attendees with the latest information on early detection, diagnosis, treatment options, clinical trials, nutrition, wellness, and supportive care. The program will also feature personal perspectives from individuals impacted by gastroesophageal cancer and conclude with an interactive "Ask the Experts" discussion, giving attendees the opportunity to have their questions answered by a multidisciplinary team of specialists.

"Education is one of the most powerful tools we can provide to people facing stomach and gastroesophageal cancers," said Amanda Pullinger, Chief Executive Officer of Debbie's Dream Foundation. "Through collaborations like this one with Yale Cancer Center, we are able to connect patients, caregivers, families, and healthcare professionals with trusted experts and the latest evidence-based information. Our goal is for every attendee to leave feeling better informed, more empowered, and supported throughout their journey."

The symposium is chaired by Raghav Sundar, MD, PhD, whose clinical and research interests focus on advancing care for people with gastroesophageal cancers.

"Significant progress continues to be made in our understanding and treatment of gastroesophageal cancers," said Dr. Sundar. "Symposia like this create an important opportunity to bring together clinicians, researchers, patients, and caregivers to share knowledge, answer questions, and ensure that the latest advances are accessible to the people who need them most."

The symposium will be held at the Smilow Cancer Hospital Auditorium, located at 55 Park Street in New Haven, Connecticut, with complimentary parking available in the Air Rights Garage. Attendance is free, but advance registration is requested. Additional event details and registration information are available at https://form.jotform.com/261724504598161.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer is the leading global connector in the stomach cancer community, driving collaboration among patients, caregivers, clinicians, researchers, and partners to improve outcomes and save lives. DDF accelerates progress through patient support, research advancement, and awareness and education. Through programs, advocacy, education, research funding, and global collaboration, DDF supports individuals and families affected by stomach cancer while advancing progress toward earlier detection, better treatment, and improved outcomes. To learn more, visit www.DebbiesDream.org.

Media Contact:

Brittnay Starks,

Director of Marketing and Communications

Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

(954) 475-1200

[email protected]

www.DebbiesDream.org

SOURCE Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer