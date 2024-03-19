Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Announce Groundbreaking Research Fellowship Grant for Gastric Cancer Research

The collaboration exemplifies DDF's commitment to advancing gastrointestinal cancer research and treatment options for patients.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) announces an unprecedented collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) that marks a significant leap forward in the field of gastric cancer research. Through the visionary efforts and support of DDF, a research fellowship grant has been established at MSK under the guidance of Dr. Yelena Janjigian, Chief of Gastrointestinal Oncology Service at MSK. The "Debbie's Dream Foundation Gastric Cancer Investigator" fellowship will focus on patient care, research, and education specifically for esophageal and gastric cancers. The collaboration is a testament to the shared commitment of DDF and MSK to fueling groundbreaking research and providing top-notch cancer care.

Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

Dr. Yelena Janjigian, a distinguished member of DDF's Scientific Medical Advisory Board, emphasized the importance of the DDF and MSK's partnership in shaping the future of gastric cancer research. "This fellowship signifies a commitment to excellence in gastroesophageal cancer research. With the support of DDF, we can provide dedicated time and resources to focus on advancing translational studies. This collaboration is pivotal in our collective efforts to better understand and treat esophageal and gastric cancers."

Andrea Eidelman, Chief Executive Officer of DDF, expressed her pride in continuing to fund research that propels the organization's mission forward. "At DDF, we are deeply committed to advancing the landscape of gastric cancer research. This partnership with MSK is a significant step towards realizing our vision of a world without stomach cancer. Through the 'Debbie's Dream Foundation Gastric Cancer Investigator fellowship, we aim to make impactful strides in biomarker development, laboratory research, and translational studies in gastroesophageal cancer."

DDF plans to contribute nearly $600,000 to fund this initiative over a three-year period, reinforcing the commitment to long-term support for innovative research. MSK will provide regular progress reports, ensuring transparency and accountability throughout the fellowship. Upon completion of the funding, MSK will recognize DDF for its invaluable contribution to advancing cancer research and patient care.

Since 2014, DDF, in partnership with the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), has invested $1.45 million in research grants to pioneering scientists in the United States. The 2023 AACR-Debbie's Dream Foundation Innovation and Discovery Grant recipients include Drs. Eunyoung Choi, Brent Allen Hanks, and Ryan H. Moy are exploring new targets and biomarkers for gastric cancer. Highlighting a significant milestone, DDF also celebrated Dr. Valerie O'Brien's recent discovery, funded by the 2018 Debbie's Dream Foundation-AACR Fellowship, of a precancerous cell type linked to H. pylori infection, offering new insights and therapeutic directions for gastric cancer.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing research funding, and providing international education and support to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF's ultimate goal is to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo and daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission to make her dream a reality. To learn more, visit www.DebbiesDream.org .

