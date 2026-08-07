Debbie's Dream Foundation Joins Milken Institute's FasterCures TRAIN Network, Expanding Opportunities to Advance Stomach Cancer Research

Participation in the FasterCures TRAIN network strengthens DDF's ability to connect researchers with the resources and relationships that accelerate stomach cancer research.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) announced that it has joined the Milken Institute's FasterCures The Research Acceleration and Innovation Network (TRAIN), a network of more than 180 patient-driven nonprofit organizations advancing medical research across a wide range of diseases. Through participation in TRAIN, DDF will exchange expertise with peer organizations, strengthen its research funding strategy, and identify innovative approaches that accelerate progress in stomach cancer research.

Photo (left to right): Megan Gordon Don, Advocacy Consultant for Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer; Raymond Puerini, Director of FasterCures at the Milken Institute; and Amanda Pullinger, Chief Executive Officer of Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer, during a recent meeting in Washington, D.C.

"As the leading global connector in the stomach cancer community, Debbie's Dream Foundation is honored to join the Milken Institute's FasterCures TRAIN network," said Amanda Pullinger, Chief Executive Officer of Debbie's Dream Foundation. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to accelerating research by connecting investigators with funding opportunities and learning alongside organizations that share our commitment to improving patient outcomes. Together, we can help create greater momentum for stomach cancer research while leveraging the collective expertise of the TRAIN network to benefit patients and families around the world."

The announcement builds on more than a decade of leadership in advancing stomach cancer research. To date, DDF has invested more than $2.5 million in stomach cancer research while helping expand federal funding opportunities through sustained advocacy efforts that have strengthened the research landscape for investigators nationwide.

"Organizations like Debbie's Dream Foundation play a critical role in advancing and catalyzing research," said Raymond Puerini, Director of FasterCures at the Milken Institute. "Through TRAIN, we bring together patient organizations to learn from one another, strengthen their research strategies, and build the relationships that help accelerate scientific progress. We are excited to welcome DDF and look forward to the insights and leadership they will bring to the network."

As DDF continues expanding its research initiatives and global collaborations, participation in TRAIN represents another important step toward strengthening the research ecosystem and accelerating progress for the stomach cancer community.

To learn more about the Milken Institute's FasterCures The Research Acceleration and Innovation Network (TRAIN), visit https://milkeninstitute.org/health/fastercures/engaging-patients-research-and-health/research-acceleration-and-innovation-network-train

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer is the leading global connector in the stomach cancer community, driving collaboration among patients, caregivers, clinicians, researchers, and partners to improve outcomes and save lives. DDF accelerates progress through patient support, research advancement, and awareness and education. Through programs, advocacy, education, research funding, and global collaboration, DDF supports individuals and families affected by stomach cancer while advancing progress toward earlier detection, better treatment, and improved outcomes. To learn more, visit www.DebbiesDream.org.

Media Contact:

Brittnay Starks,

Director of Marketing and Communications

Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

(954) 475-1200

[email protected]

www.DebbiesDream.org

SOURCE Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer