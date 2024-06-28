DEBEVOISE & PLIMPTON, COUNSEL FOR JUDD FOUNDATION, RESPONDS TO KIM KARDASHIAN MOTION TO DISMISS

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was released by Megan Bannigan of Debevoise & Plimpton, counsel for Judd Foundation, in response to Kim Kardashian's motion to dismiss.

Ms. Kardashian does not dispute that she broadcast fake Donald Judd furniture to nearly four million people and falsely called the furniture "Donald Judd." Due to Ms. Kardashian's "world famous celebrity" status, this false statement was repeated in widely read publications and on social media. Rather than acknowledging her mistake and disposing of the fake furniture, Ms. Kardashian has decided to prolong this dispute and distract from the issues by filing a motion to dismiss. The fact that Ms. Kardashian took down that video mere hours after Judd Foundation filed its complaint – something she declined to do for over a year – demonstrates why the Foundation was forced to bring this lawsuit in the first place. Although Judd Foundation would have preferred to resolve this privately without resorting to litigation, it will continue to do what is required to protect the legacy of Mr. Judd and Donald Judd furniture. Judd Foundation is confident that it will prevail over Ms. Kardashian's motion.

