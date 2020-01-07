Debevoise & Plimpton to Move New York Headquarters to The Spiral on Manhattan's West Side

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP today announced that the firm has signed a 20-year lease to move the firm's headquarters to The Spiral, a state-of-the-art 65-story commercial tower under construction at 66 Hudson Boulevard on the far west side of Manhattan, in the Hudson Yards district. The firm will lease approximately 530,000 rentable square feet of space that will be custom-designed to meet its future needs and expects to move to the new location from its current location at 919 Third Avenue during the second half of 2022.

"As we close in on the ninetieth anniversary of our firm's founding in New York, we are excited about the opportunities for growth and innovation that our new home at The Spiral will provide. The far west side of Manhattan is quickly becoming a vibrant new center for global business, and we look forward to serving our clients from a truly modern, efficient and eco-friendly space," said Michael W. Blair, the firm's Presiding Partner.

Designed by BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, The Spiral will feature a cascading series of landscaped terraces and hanging gardens as its signature element. The terraces will ascend, one per floor, in a spiraling motion to create a unique, continuous green pathway that wraps around the façade of the tower, providing Debevoise employees and guests with access to inviting and attractive outdoor space.

"As a firm, our first priority is always to deliver exceptional service to our clients," added Mr. Blair. "In choosing The Spiral for our new headquarters, we will provide our employees with a welcoming, beautiful and highly functional workspace that will better foster the collaboration that is a hallmark of our firm's culture."

Located at the intersection of the High Line and the four-acre, recently renamed Bella Abzug Park, The Spiral will encompass a full block stretching from West 34th to West 35th Streets and from 10th Avenue to the park. The six-story base of the building will include a lobby with ceiling heights of up to 28 feet and main entrances on Hudson Boulevard and 10th Avenue. The Spiral is in close proximity to Penn Station, the Moynihan Station, the Port Authority Bus Terminal, Midtown Ferry Terminal, Lincoln Tunnel and West Side Highway and just steps away from the 7 Train and the Manhattan Waterfront Greenway bike path.

