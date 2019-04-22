Debevoise Adds New Counsel to Leading Financial Institutions Group

NEW YORK, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP today announced that Will C. Giles has joined the firm's Washington, D.C. office as a counsel and member of the Financial Institutions Group and Banking Group. Mr. Giles' practice will focus on advising international and domestic banking organizations and other financial institutions on transactional, regulatory, supervisory and governance matters.

Mr. Giles is a broad-gauged banking lawyer and previously worked for the Federal Reserve Board's ("FRB") Legal Division, rising to the level of Special Counsel. At the FRB, he worked on some of the most prominent matters of the time, including initiatives to revisit the investment authorities of bank holding companies and to enhance the resolvability of the U.S. global systemically important banks.

The arrival of Mr. Giles marks a significant addition to Debevoise's growing Financial Institutions Group. His arrival follows the addition of partner Jeffrey L. Robins, a leading broker-dealer and derivatives regulatory lawyer and counsel Alison M. Hashmall, who advises banking organizations on transactional, regulatory, policy and legislative matters.

"We are delighted to welcome Will to the firm," said Satish M. Kini, Chair of the Banking and Financial Institutions Group. "Will is a trusted counselor to clients navigating banking challenges. His background fits well with our Banking Group's broad-based experience and reputation as creative, practical and efficient advisors."

"I'm excited to join Debevoise's talented team of lawyers," said Mr. Giles. "I look forward to working alongside an established leadership team to help clients achieve their business goals."

Mr. Giles received his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law in 2007. Mr. Giles also received his LL.M. in Banking and Financial Law from Boston University School of Law and B.S. from the University of Arkansas.

Ranked among the leading practices in the United States, the Debevoise Banking Group advises banks and other financial institutions on the full gamut of regulatory, litigation and transactional matters. The practice advises financial industry clients on mergers and acquisitions, U.S. and international regulatory and compliance issues, enforcement matters, governance, capital markets activities and new product development.

