Debevoise Authors Fourth Edition of Wolters Kluwer's "Takeovers: A Strategic Guide to Mergers & Acquisitions"

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Bird, Gregory Gooding, Jonathan Levitsky and William Regner, M&A partners at Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, along with securities litigation partner Maeve O'Connor, have authored the fourth edition of Takeovers: A Strategic Guide to Mergers & Acquisitions, Wolters Kluwer's widely referenced strategic guide to the legal, financial and governance issues that arise during mergers and acquisitions.

Developed to help lawyers, investment bankers and corporate officers understand both offense and defense takeover strategies, the guide provides an in-depth look at the key issues and considerations involved in hostile takeovers and practical advice as to the issues bidders and targets need to consider. The Fourth Edition updates all areas of the guide to reflect changes to applicable laws and regulations, and addresses the latest developments related to shareholder activism, going-private transactions, director liability, tender offer litigation, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States pilot program (CFIUS) and the Foreign Investment Review Modernization Act of 2018.

Consistently ranked among the leading M&A firms, Debevoise is one of the handful of true advisors of choice to the world's leading corporations, financial institutions and private equity firms. Debevoise offers clients sophisticated and market-wise teams in both public and private M&A, regularly develops innovative structures and approaches, and deals smoothly and effectively with associated shareholder and governance issues, activist challenges and related litigation. The team is supported by deep experience in all core related areas, including finance, tax, antitrust, capital markets, intellectual property, real estate, benefits, environmental law and litigation.

More information about the guide is available on Wolters Kluwer's site.

