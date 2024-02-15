Debevoise Releases 2024 Private Equity Outlook Report

News provided by

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP

15 Feb, 2024, 15:43 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP announced today the release of its 2024 Private Equity Outlook report. The year 2023 is now squarely in the rear-view mirror, with the private equity industry leaving behind it a year marked by high interest rates, challenging conditions in both fundraising and financing, and a muted M&A market around the globe. In this difficult environment, the industry found opportunity where it could with creative deal structures that limited the need to access the debt markets, bespoke financing solutions from an expanding pool of alternative capital providers and a rapidly evolving private funds transactions arena.

While by all accounts the industry has adjusted to this new normal, there are signs that the clouds are parting. Interest rates have peaked, inflation has receded, the "soft landing" seems to have been achieved, and there is increasing expectation that 2024 will see more robust M&A markets. 

However, regulations continue to generate new hurdles. The SEC's new Private Fund Adviser Rules introduce a regime that goes beyond anything contemplated since the 1940 Advisers Act, while the agency is taking a stringent approach to enforcing the Marketing Rule. New rules on everything from ESG to predictive data analytics are in the pipeline. In both the United States and the European Union, regulators are focusing more and more attention—if not outright hostility—on mergers, while in the U.S., noncompete agreements have come under sustained legislative attack.

The 2024 Private Equity Outlook summarizes how these developments—both favorable and less so—have unfolded to set the stage for the year ahead.

The full report is available here.

About the Debevoise Private Equity Group

Debevoise is a trusted partner and legal advisor to a majority of the world's largest private equity firms, and has been a market leader in the Private Equity industry for over 40 years. The firm's Private Equity Group brings together the diverse skills and capabilities of more than 400 lawyers around the world from a multitude of practice areas, working together to advise our clients across the entire private equity life cycle. The Group's strong track record, leading-edge insights, deep bench and commitment to unified, agile teams are why, year after year, clients quoted in Chambers Global, Chambers USA, The Legal 500 and PEI cite Debevoise for our close-knit partnership, breadth of resources and relentless focus on results.

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is a premier law firm with market-leading practices, a global perspective and strong New York roots. We deliver effective solutions to our clients' most important legal challenges, applying clear commercial judgment and a distinctively collaborative approach.

SOURCE Debevoise & Plimpton LLP

Also from this source

Debevoise Welcomes Rick Sofield as Partner and Co-Head of the National Security Practice, Enhancing CFIUS and National Security Offerings

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP announces that Rick Sofield, a nationally recognized lawyer with 30 years of U.S. government and private sector national...

Debevoise Appoints Drew Dutton and Clare Swirski to Lead UK/European Insurance Practice

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP announces that Drew Dutton and Clare Swirski have been named co-heads of the firm's market-leading UK/European insurance...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.