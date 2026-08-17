Debevoise Strengthens AI Capabilities with Addition of Mari Grace and Kendall Howell as Counsel

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP announces that Mari Grace and Kendall Howell are joining the firm's Data Strategy & Security practice, based in the New York and Washington, D.C. offices, respectively.

Ms. Grace advises clients on artificial intelligence issues arising in litigation and investigations, including the legal, procedural and evidentiary implications of emerging technologies, and on AI governance and ethics.

Mr. Howell advises banks, broker-dealers, money services businesses and fintech companies on AI governance, AI-related commercial transactions, banking regulation, BSA/AML compliance and sanctions. He also represents financial institutions in federal and state enforcement actions and regulatory investigations.

Together, Ms. Grace and Mr. Howell expand Debevoise's ability to advise clients on the legal, regulatory and commercial challenges presented by AI. Their arrival reinforces Debevoise's integrated model, which brings together lawyers from across the firm to provide coordinated, practical advice on AI deployment. They will also help drive the continued evolution of STAAR, Debevoise's AI advisory platform, helping clients fast-track their AI adoption and address related legal, regulatory and operational issues.

Avi Gesser, head of the AI practice and Co-Chair of the Data Strategy & Security practice, said, "Mari's experience in litigation and investigations and Kendall's experience advising financial institutions add important capabilities to our AI practice at a time of growing client demand, especially for our STAAR platform. Their arrival reinforces the collaborative culture that defines our Chambers-ranked AI practice, where lawyers across the firm provide integrated advice on clients' most important AI challenges. These additions also reflect our continued investment in building one of the legal market's most comprehensive AI capabilities."

Prior to joining Debevoise, Ms. Grace and Mr. Howell practiced at another global law firm.

Ms. Grace received her J.D., magna cum laude, from Fordham Law School. She also has a B.S., magna cum laude, in Social Work from George Mason University, an M.S.W. from Columbia University and an M.A. from Fordham University in International Political Economy and Development.

Mr. Howell received his J.D., cum laude, from Harvard Law School and his B.A. from The University of Texas at Austin.

Debevoise's Data Strategy & Security practice advises clients on AI, cybersecurity and data strategy matters across the U.S., U.K. and Europe. Combining deep technical, regulatory and litigation experience with lawyers across the firm's leading practices, the group helps clients navigate the legal, commercial and governance challenges presented by AI and other emerging technologies.

SOURCE Debevoise & Plimpton LLP