Debiopharm Collaborates with InnoCentive for the Launch of a Global Challenge to Develop a Single-Dose mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Debiopharm (www.debiopharm.com), a Swiss-based, global biopharmaceutical company, today announced the launch of a global challenge to identify a new single-dose formulation of approved mRNA COVID-19 vaccines through the InnoCentive network of "problem Solvers." To respond to the need to control the ongoing pandemic with simplified vaccine dosing, Debiopharm is employing a collaborative approach, as practiced in their business model, of leveraging the world as an innovation laboratory. Through InnoCentive, an open innovation crowdsourcing platform, the challenge has been launched to global participants from various backgrounds including science, engineering, and technology. This theoretical challenge requires the submission of a written proposal, directly via the InnoCentive Platform, before the end of May 2021.

Specialized in the manufacturing and development of oncology and antibiotic therapies, Debiopharm is a world leader in long-lasting formulations that allow for gradual dissolution and distribution of peptides and small molecules for up to 6 months. Following the contest's submission period, the company will evaluate each proposal and provide notification of the winning solution.

"With more than 40 years of experience, we have learned that collaboration is key to finding novel solutions to unmet medical needs. As we are unfortunately still in the battle against COVID-19, we must unite across regions to get this pandemic under control. We are confident that the pool of international innovators within the InnoCentive network will breathe fresh wind into this quest for a simplified vaccine solution." Bertrand Ducrey, CEO of Debiopharm.

Vaccines offer protection by training the immune system to recognize pathogens, like viruses. Unlike traditional vector vaccines that are based upon modified forms of live viruses, mRNA vaccines contain instructions that allow the host cell to produce and display a harmless spike protein on its surface, thus triggering an antibody response. The mRNA is then degraded after the protein is expressed and there is little risk for infection as may be the case with an attenuated vaccine. Through this Challenge, Debiopharm is hoping to improve the formulation to eliminate the need for a second dose. For more information on the "New Formulations for Approved mRNA Vaccines" Challenge (n° 9934335) visit https://innocentive.wazoku.com/

About InnoCentive

InnoCentive, a Wazoku brand, is the Open Innovation Marketplace component of Wazoku's Enterprise Innovation Platform, a suite of tools to power innovation at scale across global enterprises. InnoCentive has a strong track record working with NGOs, nonprofits and businesses, who benefit from the expertise of its global network of nearly 500,000 registered expert problem 'Solvers'.

About Debiopharm

Debiopharm aims to develop innovative therapies that target high unmet medical needs in oncology and bacterial infections. Bridging the gap between disruptive discovery products and real-world patient reach, we identify high-potential compounds and technologies for in-licensing, clinically demonstrate their safety and efficacy and then select large pharmaceutical commercialization partners to maximize patient access globally.

