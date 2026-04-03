Deborah E. Jones Introduces Emotional Sovereignty, a Powerful New Book on Emotional Mastery, Resilience, and Intentional Living

New self-help and personal growth book offers readers a practical path to emotional regulation, inner clarity, and stronger everyday decision-making

ACWORTH, Ga., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deborah E. Jones announces the release of her new book, Emotional Sovereignty: Master Your Emotions. Master Your Life is a powerful and practical guide for readers seeking greater emotional balance, self-awareness, and resilience in everyday life.

At a time when many people feel overwhelmed by stress, conflict, and emotional pressure, Emotional Sovereignty offers a timely message about learning to respond to life with clarity rather than reacting. The book explores how emotions influence communication, decision-making, relationships, and personal well-being, while helping readers understand that emotional mastery is a skill that can be developed through awareness and intentional practice.

Jones presents emotional sovereignty as the ability to stay aware of emotions without letting them control behavior. Using clear language and relatable guidance, she discusses emotional hijacking, triggers, separating thoughts from feelings, cognitive reframing, boundaries, and the pause principle. The book encourages recognizing that emotional strength comes from guiding feelings wisely, not suppressing them. Her message helps those coping with workplace stress, relationship tension, setbacks, or staying grounded in a busy world.

"Emotional sovereignty is about learning how to pause, understand what you are feeling, and respond in a way that aligns with who you truly want to be," said Deborah E. Jones.

With its practical approach and encouraging tone, Emotional Sovereignty is expected to connect with readers interested in emotional regulation, self-mastery, mindfulness, personal development, and mental wellness. The book serves as both a reflective resource and a useful guide for anyone ready to create healthier emotional patterns and a more intentional life.

About the Author

Deborah E. Jones, a psychology student at Grand Canyon University, writer, and advocate for personal growth and emotional resilience, developed Emotional Sovereignty through self-reflection, study, and research in psychology, philosophy, and self-development. Her work encourages cultivating awareness, inner strength, and intentional emotional responses to life's challenges.

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SOURCE Deborah E. Jones