Deborah Earns 4 out of 5 CMS Stars for Experience and Overall Quality

Deborah Heart and Lung Center

06 Sep, 2023

One of only Two Hospitals "Most Likely to Be Recommended" in NJ

BROWNS MILLS, N.J., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of only two hospitals "most likely to be recommended in New Jersey." That's a new quality indicator Deborah earned from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) annual Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems. Ratings are based on patients' responses to the question, "would you recommend this hospital to your friends and family." 

Deborah was also one of only four hospitals in New Jersey to earn 4 out of 5 Stars by CMS in its annual Hospital Quality Star Ratings annual update, which summarizes data from 46 existing measures for each hospital.

"Quality in healthcare really matters," said Chief Medical Officer Aaron Kugelmass, MD.  "Our high marks are a testament to the hard work members of our Deborah team put in every day to make sure patients are safe and that patients are having a good experience when they're receiving care from our clinicians."

Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, New Jersey is a teaching hospital in the prevention, diagnosis, research and treatment of heart, lung and vascular diseases. Founded in 1922, Deborah has treated more than 2.3 million hearts from every corner of the United States and 87 countries. From performing the first adult and pediatric open-heart surgeries in NJ, to one of the highest-volume left-ventricular assist device (LVAD) implant programs in the nation, Deborah is consistently recognized as a leader overall and in patient care from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS,) is ranked among the top hospitals in NJ for patient satisfaction; holds a top-tier Society of Thoracic Surgeons rating which places Deborah among the best cardiac surgery programs in North America; and is rated High Performing in five specialties, Heart Attack, Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, COPD and TAVR by U.S. News & World Report. Deborah is an Alliance member of the Cleveland Clinic Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute. For more information visit demanddeborah.org or contact Lisa Simon, 856.857.6555 x22, [email protected].

