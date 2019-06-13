Deborah Golden to Lead the US Cyber Practice for Deloitte Risk and Financial Advisory

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced Deborah Golden, principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP, as the new leader of its U.S. cyber practice.

A respected authority on cyber issues to boards, industries and organizations, Golden specializes in collaborating with clients on cybersecurity, technology transformation, and privacy and governance solutions. She has held many leadership roles within Deloitte and for the past five years, Golden served as the government and public services (GPS) cyber leader, the GPS advisory market offering leader, and the GPS empowered well-being leader. Golden brings more than 25 years of experience pertaining to information technology spanning numerous industries with an in-depth focus on government and public services; life sciences and health care; and financial services.

"Cybersecurity is a top-of-mind strategic business issue for both boards and management across industry and government. Deloitte Risk and Financial Advisory's cyber practice helps organizations not only protect themselves from cyber-attacks, but also utilize a cyber strategy as a source of competitive advantage," said John Peirson, chief executive officer for Deloitte Risk and Financial Advisory and principal Deloitte & Touche LLP. "Deborah brings valued experience, perspective, and leadership to our practice and clients in navigating the complexity of a cyber everywhere reality."

"I'm thrilled to take the reins of the largest and fastest growing cyber practice. We are at the forefront of helping clients to navigate the complexity around issues such as interconnectivity, data governance as both an asset and a liability, the shifting threat landscape and the future of detection and response — while at the same time managing enterprise risk and addressing the burgeoning cyber talent gap," said Golden. "I'm confident that Deloitte's cyber practice will continue to tackle these challenges at an exponential pace by evolving our practice and our people, through collaboration and innovation, to help our clients address — and more importantly advance — their objectives and missions."

To achieve her aspirations, Golden will align Deloitte's cyber practice, which has more than 4,200 cyber professionals, to its clients' goals and expand the portfolio of high-impact solutions across a broad spectrum of complex issues. According to Golden, equally important to innovating in client delivery is evolving a better talent experience across each of the talent models delivering services today — and those needed in the future. Golden understands that diversity and inclusion are deliberate and purposeful. Golden's approach is designed to create value for Deloitte's clients and its professionals, while at the same time advancing the marketplace.

Deborah Golden succeeds Ed Powers, principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP, who has led the U.S. cyber practice since 2013 and is now the offerings and services leader as part of executive leadership for the Deloitte Risk and Financial Advisory business. Golden is positioned to accelerate the momentum of Deloitte's cyber practice and lead the advancement of the breadth of cyber solutions and services. According to industry analysts, the global cybersecurity market is expected to grow to approximately a quarter of a trillion dollars ($251 billion) by 2023. Correlated to that statistic, Deloitte's cyber practice continues to garner notable accolades. Gartner recently positioned Deloitte as the global leader, based on revenue, in security consulting services for the seventh consecutive year. Additionally, Deloitte also was named a global leader in the fifth consecutive release of Forrester's Cybersecurity Consulting Wave based on strategy and market presence, as well as a leader in cyber incident response services.

Based in Arlington, Virginia, Golden was instrumental in the creation of the new Deloitte Cybersphere; a state-of-the-art destination to help clients explore their most pressing cyber challenges. The Cybersphere offers a "Watch Floor" for 24/7 threat monitoring and reconnaissance to help clients detect and respond to threats in near real time, and a Cyber IoT Studio, where next-generation security is developed and tested., In addition, it features a client-centered "Core," with labs that provide disruptive, interactive experiences to provide clients a forum to engage on the cyber topics impacting organizations, share information and identify ways to increases capability and confidence in the face of ever-evolving cyber threats.

