Deborah Hankinson Honored Among Top 3 Lawyers in Texas for Fifth Year

DALLAS, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth time since 2012, prominent Dallas attorney and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Deborah Hankinson has earned recognition by Texas Super Lawyers as one of the Top Three attorneys in the state.

In addition to practice-specific recognition, Super Lawyers annually awards supplemental honors to the state's top attorneys regardless of practice focus based on peer feedback. Ms. Hankinson, whose practice focuses on alternative dispute resolution and related services, was the second-highest rated attorney in the 2019 listing.

Ms. Hankinson also was selected among the Top 50 Women and Top 100 Dallas-Fort Worth attorneys in the recently released publication. She has been recognized on the Texas Super Lawyers list every year since its inaugural 2003 publication.

Texas Super Lawyers selections are based on peer nominations and evaluations, as well as independent editorial research. No more than 5 percent of eligible Texas attorneys are chosen each year for practice-specific recognition. The full 2019 listing will appear in Texas Monthly and in the Texas edition of Super Lawyers magazine. The list also is available online at http://www.superlawyers.com.

Ms. Hankinson's practice features a broad range of consulting and counseling options that take full advantage of her analytical and problem-solving skills. Promoting opportunities for resolution at all stages of a dispute, she expands traditional mediation and arbitration to offer a new, broad-based resource for solving legal conflicts. She also conducts pre-suit mediations and helps develop early settlement strategies. Based on her broad expertise, she is often retained as special settlement counsel.

Since re-entering private practice in 2002 following her tenure on the Supreme Court, she has garnered wide-ranging professional recognition for her ADR work from legal guides and business publications, including Chambers USA, Benchmark Appellate, The National Law Journal, Texas Lawyer, Dallas Business Journal, D Magazine, the Dallas Bar Association and Lawdragon. She also recently was recognized for a 13th time in The Best Lawyers in America guide.

About Deborah Hankinson

Ms. Hankinson's comprehensive conflict resolution practice features problem-solving acuity and guidance at all stages of a dispute, from pre-suit litigation avoidance tools to post-trial settlement strategies. She also consults with clients on how to navigate the arbitration process, optimize arbitration provisions, and choose arbitrators. In addition, she works with clients to draft and revise arbitration clauses and can serve as special settlement counsel. For more information, visit http://www.dhankinson.com.

