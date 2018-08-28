Deborah Hankinson Named Dallas Arbitration Lawyer of the Year

DALLAS, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent Texas lawyer Deborah Hankinson has been selected Arbitration Lawyer of the Year for Dallas in the 2019 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. It is the latest of many honors earned by the former Texas Supreme Court justice who now specializes in conflict resolution, including arbitrations and mediations.

Ms. Hankinson's comprehensive conflict resolution practice features problem-solving acuity and guidance at all stages of a dispute, from pre-suit litigation avoidance tools to post-trial settlement strategies. She also can be retained as special settlement counsel.

She also consults with clients on how to navigate the arbitration process, optimize arbitration provisions, and choose arbitrators. In addition, she works with clients to draft and revise arbitration clauses.

In 2016, Ms. Hankinson was selected to The National Law Journal's inaugural ADR Champions list recognizing trailblazers from across the nation. She also has garnered wide-ranging recognition from Chambers USA, the Benchmark Appellate guide, Texas Super Lawyers, The National Law Journal, Texas Lawyer, Dallas Business Journal, D Magazine, the Dallas Bar Association and Lawdragon.

Ms. Hankinson serves on the Board of Directors of the American Arbitration Association. She is a Fellow of the College of Commercial Arbitrators and the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers.

The Best Lawyers in America is the oldest and one of the most respected guides to the U.S. legal profession. Honorees are selected from nominations by lawyers in the same practice areas and geographic regions, with final review and ranking conducted by the publication's editors. For a full list of the 2019 Best Lawyers visit https://www.bestlawyers.com/America.

Media Contact:



Rhonda Reddick



800-559-4534



rhonda@androvett.com

SOURCE Deborah Hankinson