Deborah Hankinson Recognized Among Dallas' Best Lawyers

Ms. Hankinson is the founder of Hankinson LLP, known both for its outstanding appellate practitioners and Ms. Hankinson's unique ADR Plus suite of services. Through ADR Plus, Ms. Hankinson offers a comprehensive array of options for conflict resolution, including and going beyond mediation and arbitration to encompass various forms of consultation and even representation as settlement counsel. The power of these diverse services, which cover all stages of a conflict, takes direct advantage of Ms. Hankinson's vast substantive experience as a former Justice on the Texas Supreme Court and appellate lawyer.

In 2016, Ms. Hankinson was selected to The National Law Journal's inaugural ADR Champions list, recognizing trailblazers from across the nation. She serves on the Board of Directors of the American Arbitration Association. She is a Fellow of the College of Commercial Arbitrators and the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers.

In addition to earning D Magazine honors, Ms. Hankinson has received recognition from The Best Lawyers in America, Chambers USA, Texas Super Lawyers, Benchmark Appellate, Texas Lawyer, Dallas Business Journal, Martindale-Hubbell and Lawdragon. She also was honored as a Texas Trial Legend by the Dallas Bar Association.

The Best Lawyers in Dallas listing is based on a thorough review of peer nominations by D Magazine editors and an anonymous panel of the city's most respected attorneys. The full listing appears in the publication's May edition and can be found online at http://www.dmagazine.com.

Hankinson LLP, the pre-eminent civil appellate firm in the Southwest, provides broad-based appellate representation, including support before and during trial, as well as Ms. Hankinson's extensive ADR-related services. Learn more about the firm at http://hankinsonlaw.com.

