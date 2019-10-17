Deborah Heart and Lung Center announces affiliation with Cleveland Clinic Heart & Vascular Institute

BROWNS MILLS, N.J., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deborah Heart and Lung Center is now a clinical affiliate of the Cleveland Clinic Heart & Vascular Institute, further elevating cardiovascular care for patients in the region. The Cleveland Clinic heart program is U.S. News & World Report's No. 1 ranked program for cardiology and heart surgery for the past 25 years.

"This clinical affiliation is one part of our strategic plan that will continue Deborah's mission of maintaining the highest standards of quality cardiac care to our patients," said Joseph Chirichella, President and CEO of Deborah Heart and Lung Center.

He added, with Deborah's recent recognition by the Society of Thoracic Surgeons as a top seven percent program in the nation for surgical outcomes in coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), and aortic valve replacement (AVR) surgeries, the affiliation will sustain these high standards.

This affiliation makes Deborah the exclusive Cleveland Clinic affiliate in Burlington, Camden, Atlantic, Gloucester, Salem, Cumberland, and Cape May Counties in New Jersey; as well as Bucks and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania.

"Management of heart disease is complex, and working together on programs like this help advance the treatment of cardiovascular disease to benefit our communities," said Lars Svensson, MD, Ph.D., Chairman of Cleveland Clinic's Heart & Vascular Institute. "Our affiliation with Deborah Heart and Lung Center will allow for sharing of best practices, while working together to ensure the highest quality care to Deborah's patients."

The affiliation is mutually beneficial, allowing for the sharing of best practices, enhancing opportunities to provide new treatments and therapies to patients, as well as exploring cutting-edge technologies and techniques in cardiac and vascular care that will accelerate advances in treatments.

The Cleveland Clinic affiliate program was launched in 2003. The affiliate network includes 12 hospitals across the country, with the addition of Deborah. As affiliates, both Deborah and the Cleveland Clinic remain independent, with no changes in control of physicians or staff.

For more information on Deborah Heart and Lung Center, visit www.DemandDeborah.org.

For more information on the Cleveland Clinic Heart & Vascular Institute, visit www.ClevelandClinic.org.

About Deborah Heart and Lung Center

Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, NJ is an 89-bed teaching hospital that specializes in the diagnosis, research, and treatment of heart, lung, and vascular diseases, as well as providing outpatient cardiology services for children. Deborah is consistently recognized as a leader in patient care and innovative healing, and is an affiliate of the Cleveland Clinic Heart & Vascular Institute. Deborah has earned a 5-Star Center for Medicare Services rating, placing Deborah among the top 8% of hospitals nationwide, and is ranked #1 in New Jersey for patient satisfaction; and a 3-Star Society for Thoracic Surgeons rating for both coronary artery bypass and aortic valve surgeries, which ranks Deborah among the top 7% of cardiac surgery programs in the country. For more information visit www.DemandDeborah.org

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinical has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation's best hospitals in its annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Among Cleveland Clinic's 66,000 employees are more than 4,200 salaried physicians and researchers and 16,600 nurses, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic's health system includes a 165-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 11 regional hospitals in northeast Ohio, more than 180 northern Ohio outpatient locations – including 18 full-service family health centers and three health and wellness centers – and locations in southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nev.; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2018, there were 7.9 million total outpatient visits, 238,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 220,000 surgical cases throughout Cleveland Clinic's health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us as clevelandclinic.org. Follow us at twitter.com/CCforMedia and twitter.com/ClevelandClinic. News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org

SOURCE Deborah Heart and Lung Center

Related Links

https://demanddeborah.org

