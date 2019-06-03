Deborah Hospital Foundation Earns Coveted 4-star Rating from Charity Navigator

BROWNS MILLS, N.J., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deborah Hospital Foundation's sound fiscal management practices and commitment to accountability and transparency have earned a 4 out of 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America's largest independent charity evaluator. This distinction makes Deborah the only hospital Foundation in New Jersey with a 4-star Charity Navigator rating.

This is the fourth year in a row the Deborah Hospital Foundation has earned this distinction.

Since 2002, using objective, data-driven analysis, Charity Navigator has awarded only the most fiscally responsible organizations a 4-star rating. In 2011, Charity Navigator added 17 metrics, focused on governance and ethical practices as well as measures of openness, to its ratings methodology. These "Accountability and Transparency" metrics, which account for 50 percent of a charity's overall rating, reveal which charities have "best practices" that minimize the chance of unethical activities and whether they freely share basic information about their organization with their donors and other stakeholders.

"We are proud to announce Deborah Hospital Foundation has earned our fourth consecutive 4-star rating," said Michael Thatcher, Charity Navigator President and CEO. "This is our highest possible rating and indicates that your organization adheres to sector best practice and executes its mission in a financially efficient way. Attaining a 4-star rating verifies that Deborah Hospital Foundation exceeds industry standards and outperforms most charities in your area of work."

Thatcher added: "Only 19% of the charities we evaluate have received at least 4 consecutive 4-star evaluations, indicating that Deborah Hospital Foundation outperforms most other charities in America. This exceptional designation from Charity Navigator sets Deborah Hospital Foundation apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness."

"It's important that our donors trust we are using our funding wisely in accordance with their wishes in support of Deborah Heart and Lung Center," said Steve Toal, Chief Development Officer, Deborah Hospital Foundation. "Our 4-star Charity Navigator rating demonstrates to our supporters that we take our fiduciary and governance responsibilities very seriously. We have an obligation to be good stewards with the gifts entrusted to us by our donors and this 4-star rating acknowledges that."

Deborah Foundation's rating, and other information are available free of charge on www.charitynavigator.org as well as at www.deborahfoundation.org

