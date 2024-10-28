Deborah Kilpatrick Joins Sonder Capital as its Newest Venture Partner

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonder Capital, a leading healthcare venture firm focused on innovative technologies ushering in a new standard of care in medicine, announced the addition of Deborah Kilpatrick, Ph.D., former CEO of Evidation Health and co-founder of MedtechWomen, as a Venture Partner.

Kilpatrick earned her Ph.D. from Georgia Tech in mechanical engineering with a focus in bioengineering and a minor in applied mathematics. Most recently, she was the CEO and Executive Chair of the Board at Evidation Health, a technology company that pioneered the use of person-generated health data and connected devices in decentralized research and large-scale health programs. Prior to Evidation, Kilpatrick held leadership roles in medical device and molecular diagnostic companies, including multiple roles at Guidant Corporation such as Research Fellow, Director of Research and Technology Development, and Director of New Ventures, prior to its acquisition by Boston Scientific. She is the co-Founder of MedtechWomen and the MedtechVision Conference, held annually in Silicon Valley and currently serves on the Board of Directors at Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR), NextGen Jane, and Sutter Health, one of the largest and most innovative healthcare systems in the US providing care to millions throughout California.

Kilpatrick's background in medical devices coupled with her expertise in digital health technology will strengthen the Sonder team's ability to navigate and identify future investments in the medtech sector as it rapidly evolves to integrate multi-modal health data and AI.

"I'm excited to join the Sonder team and be a part of creating what's next in medtech," said Kilpatrick. "There is no doubt that the sector has driven better patient outcomes for decades. But I believe medtech is entering a new era where novel technologies will drive entirely new standards of care and transform both the clinician and patient experience in ways we are just beginning to imagine."

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Deb to the Sonder team," said Kate Garrett, Managing Partner of Sonder Capital. "The future of the medtech industry will become a convergence of big data, AI and connected devices, creating unprecedented opportunities to improve healthcare. With a career deeply rooted in all of these areas, Deb brings unparalleled expertise to our team. Beyond that, Deb has been a champion of women leaders in the healthcare sector her entire career, something I and thousands of others have benefitted from. We are thrilled to be working side by side with her."

Sonder's team of veteran investors, innovators, founder-operators, and company builders is known not only for their individual achievements, but also for their collective success in creating, funding, and leading private and public companies that have transformed healthcare for millions of patients globally — including Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV), Procept Biorobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT), Auris Health, and Reflexion Medical, among others. Sonder's extensive network of limited partners is global and includes industry leaders, high-net-worth individuals, and leading family offices focused on investing in game-changing healthcare technologies. Sonder Capital was co-founded in 2019 by healthcare luminaries Jay Watkins and Fred Moll, M.D

