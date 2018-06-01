AURORA, Ill., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Deborah L. Sievers is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Baking and Dessert Management in recognition of her role as President of Doodles Cookies Inc.

Small but fierce. The phrase could've been written just for Deborah Sievers. She may be small in stature, but everything else about her is big. Her goals. Her dreams. Her plans. And the flavors baked into her delicious Doodles Cookies Inc.



Since a child, cookies and baking have always been a big part of her life, living in Los Angeles, her mom would let her stand on a stool to stir batter.



As she got older, baking cookies was like a series of threads in a tapestry that had been woven throughout her life, enriching it along the way, even helping her to make friends. No one can pass her cookies up, and it doesn't take long to realize you can't pass Deborah up either.



She will laugh and tell you she's the tallest short person you'll ever meet. That big, can-do-anything attitude led her to start Doodles Cookies Inc. after winning Chile Pepper Magazine's amateur baking contest with her chocolate chip cookie, the first recipe without chilies to win.



At home, her husband, James Sievers, encouraged her to do more with her cookies. After first developing an all-organic, healthy, dry cookie mix, Sievers next move was to redevelop her chocolate chip cookie into one that is not only organic, but gluten free and, while she was at it, to come up with a whole line of new cookie flavors.



From there the cookie trail hit fast forward. Deborah entered the All Things Organic Expo with 40,000 samples of her cookies, sifted through offers from several major retailers who wanted to carry her cookies the following week, and decided to go with Whole Foods. When it was time for that association to end, she was exhausted and needed a break from her beloved cookies.



She says that first run with Doodles Cookies Inc. was a critical success, "Like the movie that didn't get seen, but won the Academy Award."



Now, she's back to finish what she started in memory of her best friend, Jason, who shared her dream. The path traveled might not have been exactly what they dreamed of, but Deborah is resilient, has taken everything she learned and is re-launching Doodles Cookies Inc.



Today, Doodles Cookies Inc. and their edible cookie dough are organic, gluten free, soy free, dairy free, peanut free, and vegan. They come in several flavors: Chocolate Chip, Sugar, Nut Butter, and Double Chocolate Chip Habanero.



One thing you can be sure of—these cookies are just like those your grandma made because Deborah insists on it. "If I'm going to eat something healthy, I want it to taste like the real thing."

When she is not whipping up a batch of her amazing cookies, Deborah enjoys spending quality time with her dog Charlie and roller skating.



For more information on Deborah, please visit www.doodlescookies.com. Website is being redesigned and will be operational by June 2018. Currently for more information you can email Deborah direct at Deborah@doodlescookies.com.



Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deborah-l-sievers-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300658478.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

