Deborah Westphal Named First Chief Executive Officer of The Karen Toffler Charitable Trust

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Karen Toffler Charitable Trust (KTCT) today announced the appointment of Deborah Westphal as its first Chief Executive Officer, marking a significant milestone in the organization's evolution and long-term vision to advance revolutionizing medical research, education, and technology to combat neurological diseases.

Westphal brings more than 30 years of experience at the intersection of strategy, technology, and human-centered innovation. A former CEO of Toffler Associates and long-time collaborator with Alvin and Heidi Toffler, she has helped organizations translate complex ideas into actionable strategies across healthcare, government, and technology sectors.

"Deborah's leadership and deep connection to the Tofflers' legacy position her to guide KTCT into its next chapter," said Russ Glassman, Trustee Chairman.

KTCT supports early-career researchers, PhD candidates, postdoctoral fellows, and assistant professors, through consistent annual funding of approximately $600,000 to $700,000, reaching 12 to 16 investigators each year.

"I'm honored to step into this role at a time when investing in early-stage researchers is more important than ever," said Westphal. "We will continue to expand our impact by supporting bold ideas and strengthening the pathways from discovery to real-world outcomes."

About The Karen Toffler Charitable Trust

The Karen Toffler Charitable Trust is a 501(c)(3) public charity dedicated to advancing innovative neuroscience research and supporting the next generation of scientific leaders.

SOURCE The Karen Toffler Charitable Trust