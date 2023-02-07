Deborah's Place Board Names Kathy Booton-Wilson New CEO as Audrey Thomas Retires

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deborah's Place, a trailblazing Chicago organization in the field of homelessness intervention for women, announced in November 2022 that Audrey Thomas would retire as Chief Executive Officer at the end of January 2023. After a comprehensive internal and external search, the Board of Directors and senior agency leadership have chosen Kathy Booton-Wilson, most recently the organization's Chief Strategy Officer, as her successor.

Kathy will be just the fourth person to lead in the organization's 37-year history. She brings over 35 years of experience in the nonprofit sector, where she has demonstrated her leadership within Deborah's Place and the homeless service system in Chicago. Her relationships and ability to work across philanthropic, business, and government institutions – as well as an understanding of the issues facing Deborah's Place – make her uniquely suited to lead the organization.

In her role as Chief Strategy Officer, Kathy was instrumental in the successful execution of an ambitious five-year strategic plan, through which Deborah's Place doubled its impact and service capacity. By fostering interagency partnerships, increasing staff, and kickstarting new community-based housing initiatives, the organization went from serving 300 women annually to over 600 in 2022. More and deeper community partnerships are in the future, thanks to her work, including new housing developments with the Interfaith Housing Development Corporation and Heartland Alliance.

Regarding the transition, Kathy says, "Audrey has laid the groundwork for the life-saving work that we are doing together, and we have a tremendous team in place."

Audrey, who joined Deborah's Place as a volunteer within its first year of operations in 1985, has led the organization since 2004. Reflecting on her 37-year tenure with the organization, she says, "Deborah's Place has always been my vocation. Nothing else has ever called to me."

"Audrey has been a guiding light for Deborah's Place," says Deborah's Place Board President Bruce Traan. Looking toward the future, he says, "We are at a thrilling time at Deborah's Place. With Kathy as the new CEO, I could not be more excited for the organization and the women we serve. We look forward to writing the next chapter of growth for the organization with Kathy."

To thank Audrey for her work championing unhoused women in Chicago and to continue the mission of Deborah's Place under Kathy Booton-Wilson's leadership, supporters are encouraged to contribute to Audrey's Legacy Fund.

