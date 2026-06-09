deBoulle Diamond & Jewelry Announces Flagship Transformation

This ambitious project represents one of the most significant evolutions in the maison's history, thoughtfully expanding and reimagining the boutique while preserving the timeless elegance and heritage that define deBoulle.

Elevating the deBoulle Experience

At the heart of the renovation is an unwavering commitment to the deBoulle guest experience. The reimagined space will introduce a multi-level luxury environment designed to immerse clients in a world where fine jewelry, horology, and hospitality converge.

"This transformation reflects our dedication to innovation while honoring the legacy that has defined deBoulle for generations," said the Denis Boulle, CEO. "Our vision is to create a destination that is as extraordinary as the pieces we present— an experience that goes far beyond traditional retail."

The boutique will remain open throughout construction, ensuring uninterrupted service for clients.

A New Vision of Luxury

The redesigned flagship will feature a refined architectural expression, blending European influence with modern sophistication. Highlights of the transformation include:

A New Façade: Elegant Spanish limestone, a reimagined entryway, and striking architectural detailing will introduce a fresh exterior presence.





Elegant Spanish limestone, a reimagined entryway, and striking architectural detailing will introduce a fresh exterior presence. Patek Philippe Atelier: A dedicated two-story boutique environment designed to offer collectors and enthusiasts an elevated, immersive, and highly personalized experience.





A dedicated two-story boutique environment designed to offer collectors and enthusiasts an elevated, immersive, and highly personalized experience. The Main Salon: Showcasing deBoulle's world-class high jewelry, luxury timepieces, and newly introduced proprietary collections.





Showcasing deBoulle's world-class high jewelry, luxury timepieces, and newly introduced proprietary collections. Second-Floor Showcases: A rotating presentation of emerging designers, brought exclusively to Dallas, complemented by a rooftop patio and lounges for both intimate gatherings and grand events.





A rotating presentation of emerging designers, brought exclusively to Dallas, complemented by a rooftop patio and lounges for both intimate gatherings and grand events. The Lux Living Room: A warm, residential-inspired setting for private consultations, artisanal refreshments, and a glimpse into the Boulle family's heritage and design archives.





A warm, residential-inspired setting for private consultations, artisanal refreshments, and a glimpse into the Boulle family's heritage and design archives. Expanded Service & Craftsmanship: A new independent Timepiece Service Center alongside a modernized manufacturing workshop, enhancing deBoulle's commitment to precision and personalization.

Throughout the space, interiors will draw inspiration from gemstones and precious metals, creating an environment that is both immersive and distinctly refined.

A Commitment to Legacy and Community

More than a renovation, this project reflects deBoulle's continued investment in its people, its clients, and the community it has proudly served for decades. The enhanced environment is designed not only to elevate the client experience, but also to foster a dynamic and inspiring workplace for the deBoulle team.

Construction is set to begin in 2026, with completion anticipated in early 2028.

Looking Ahead

As deBoulle embarks on this exciting new chapter, clients can look forward to a series of construction-themed events and exclusive updates along the way.

Follow the journey at www.deboulle.com/expansion.

The Boulle family remains honored to continue building a legacy of beauty, craftsmanship, and luxury—with their clients and community at the heart of it all.

About deBoulle Diamond & Jewelry

Since 1983, deBoulle Diamond & Jewelry has set the standard for luxury, craftsmanship, and exceptional service. Founded by Denis and Karen Boulle and now guided by a second generation of family leadership, deBoulle is celebrated for its extraordinary collection of rare diamonds, fine jewelry, luxury timepieces, and custom-designed creations.

With flagship salons in Dallas and Houston, deBoulle combines world-class expertise with a deeply personal approach, creating unforgettable experiences for collectors and connoisseurs alike. Recognized as one of America's leading independent jewelers, deBoulle continues to define modern luxury through timeless elegance, impeccable quality, and enduring client relationships.

For more information, visit deBoulle.com.

SOURCE deBoulle Diamond and Jewelry