deBoulle Motorsports Leads IMSA Championship as Season Finale Approaches - Petit Le Mans

DALLAS, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nick Boulle of deBoulle Diamond & Jewelry is ready to return to the track for the 2024 MOTUL Petit Le Mans in Atlanta on Saturday, October 12th, 2024, marking the final endurance race of the season. The race will be the decisive round in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, with Boulle and the Inter Europol by PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports team fighting for the LMP2 championship title.

Petit Le Mans is a legendary and challenging 10-hour endurance race held at one of North America's most exciting, technical and unforgiving race tracks – Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. To make the event even more exciting, the 2.54 mile race course will see a full grid of 54 cars across 3 classes battling for not only the prestigious race win, but also the IMSA Overall and Michelin Endurance Cup championships.

The PR1 Motorsports x Inter Europol Competition trio of Tom Dillmann, Kuba Śmiechowski and Nick Boulle are coming to Georgia after securing a P2 finish at the recent TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks in Indianapolis on September 22nd, 2024. Boulle, Dillmann, and Śmiechowski delivered a standout performance in inclement weather conditions at the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway to secure their third podium finish of the season. This result helped extend their championship lead to 98 points as they look to close out the season with another strong performance.

Reflecting on Indianapolis, Boulle said, "I'm super pleased with how well the team performed. I accomplished my goal of qualifying on pole and delivering the car to Kuba and Tom in perfect running condition and in the lead of the race. Kuba had a tough stint in the wet and did great as well. And Tom did a monster-long final run to finish strong in P2. I think we can all hold our heads up high! I am excited for Petit Le Mans now—we are all working hard to make something special happen to close out the year."

Boulle and his teammates will now turn their attention to the 2024 MOTUL Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, where they aim to secure the LMP2 championship. The race, known for its grueling 10-hour format, will feature a packed field of competitors, making the fight for the title even more intense.

"We've had a fantastic season, with strong results like our pole position and podium finish in Indianapolis, but now it's time to execute one last time," said Boulle. "Our focus remains on pushing for the championship, and I'm confident in our team's ability to deliver another stellar performance."

The 2024 MOTUL Petit Le Mans will take place from Wednesday, October 9th, through the finale on Saturday, October 12th, offering three days of action-packed racing. The highlight event, the IMSA WeatherTech Championship race, will be held from 12:00 PM to 10:30 PM CT on Saturday, October 12th, with live coverage on NBC and Peacock starting at 11:00 AM CT.

Raceday Highlights

3:20 pm Friday, October 11th, 2024 – IMSA WeatherTech Championship – Qualifying

12:00 pm – 10:30 pm Saturday, October 12th, 2024 - IMSA WeatherTech Championship – Race

