Debra L. Stellar is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Established since 1958, Comet Signs has served the Fort Worth, Texas arena for over sixty years. A national full service, on-premise, sign company, Comet Signs specializes in utilizing state of the art equipment to better serve their clientele. Committed to exceptional service and developing a quality rapport with their clients, Comet Signs offers a wide array of services to their clients and "provides complete in house sign manufacturing capabilities including custom sign cabinet fabrication, multiple styles of channel letters, large format digital printing including flex faces, screen printing on multiple surface types and vacuum forming." The sign company has had widespread experience in serving gas stations, retail stores, car dealerships, architectural firms, and financial institutions to name a few.



With over thirty years of sales management experience, Debra L. Stellar is revered for her outstanding contributions to the industry. Throughout her career, Stellar has attained extensive expertise in the areas of developing and maintaining client relationships, marketing, service and solutions, coordinating with municipalities, negotiating management reports, writing proposals and obtaining large signage for best values. Prior to her involvement in the sign industry, Stellar worked in lumber sales in Texas.



Early in her career, Stellar studied at Oklahoma University.



In recognition of her professional accolades, Stellar was the recipient of the Vendor Sales Representative of the Year for Hastings Entertainment and recognized as Hall of Fame Three-Time Top Female Executive/Featured in Pro-Files Magazine.



Citing Les Russell and Mike Middleton as her mentors, Stellar is an elite member of several organizations including the IWLA Association and Susan G. Komen Foundation.



When she is not working, Stellar enjoys football and basketball in her free time.



