Debra Squyres Joins HackerRank as Chief Customer Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HackerRank , the developer skills company, today announced that Debra Squyres has joined the company as Chief Customer Officer. In this role, Debra will lead the customer success, solutions engineering, customer support, and the newly-formed professional services team. She will drive programs and transformation to ensure her teams are empowered with the tools, training, and organizational structure to deliver exceptional customer value and experience, remaining trusted advisors to HackerRank customers.



Most recently, Debra served as Global Vice President of Customer Success for Beamery, where she was responsible for the entire customer lifecycle and managed a global team engaged in pre-sales, professional services, consulting, customer success management and support. She also led an organizational transformation of the Customer Success team to exceed the needs of their sophisticated, enterprise customer base. During her tenure, Beamery grew over 800%.

"We are pleased to have Debra join HackerRank and bring with her more than two decades of experience in customer success and human capital roles," said Vivek Ravisankar, co-Founder and CEO of HackerRank. "Debra will combine her passion for an exceptional customer experience with her drive to empower companies to identify and deploy the best talent. That talent is key to power their innovation and achieve a competitive advantage."

Debra joins HackerRank during a period of significant growth. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the company surpassed its revenue goals for five consecutive quarters, reflecting strong execution by a fully-remote team, as well as the accelerating demand to innovate with tech talent across a broad range of industries.

"Hiring great tech talent is more critical than ever for businesses in every industry to stay competitive, and HackerRank powers that," said Squyres. "With a deep passion for architecting and delivering great customer experiences, I believe the path to an exceptional customer experience is to ensure an exceptional colleague experience. I look forward to focusing on empowering and enabling teams to do their best work at HackerRank, organized in a way that provides meaningful opportunities for their growth while delivering great customer value."

Prior to Beamery, Debra served as the Chief Client Officer at Namely, where she led the company's client success organization. Under her leadership, that team scaled significantly as the company's revenue grew over 10x. She has also served as Executive Director of Human Capital Services at TriNet, where she led the largest corporate product line. The business grew 3x under her leadership and maintained industry-leading customer retention.

About HackerRank

HackerRank, the developer skills company, helps businesses attract, evaluate and hire the best technical talent from around the world. Over 2,000 customers across all industries, including 25% of the Fortune 100, rely on HackerRank to raise their hiring bar. More than 14 million developers (30% of the global developer population) trust HackerRank to learn and practice coding skills. Every eight seconds, a developer completes a HackerRank assessment. For more information, visit www.hackerrank.com .

